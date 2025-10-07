All Sun Devils

ASU Needs Smart Strategy to Break Through Utah’s Tough Line

The Utah Utes present a tough challenge for the Arizona State Sun Devils' Defense

Tanner Cappellini

Arizona State defensive coordinator Brian Ward runs a drill for his secondary during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025.
Arizona State defensive coordinator Brian Ward runs a drill for his secondary during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Arizona State Sun Devils return to play this week after their bye week against the Utah Utes. Utah has been playing good football with a 4-1 record and a 1-1 Big 12 conference record. If ASU wants to win, they have to find a way to win against Utah's fantastic offensive line.

Just How good is Utah's Offensive Line

Sep 27, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Utah Utes fans celebrate after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Utah's tackles are some of the best in the entire nation. Left Tackle Caleb Lomu and Right Tackle Spencer Fano are considered some of the best o-line prospects in this class, with both of them ranking somewhere in the 5 to 19 range in NFL Mock Draft Simulator Websites.

Usually, teams have one elite tackle prospect, but the fact that Utah has two is a huge testament to their program and coaching staff. However, it is not just Utah's tackles, as their guards are also really good. Left Guard Tanoa Togiai came into the season with high hopes and he has been really good, same with Right Guard Michael Mokofisi. Center Jaren Kump has also been good.

Utah Utes Quarterback Devon Dampier
Sep 27, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) celebrates with teammates after throwing for a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

How to Attack the O-Line

Creative Blitzes

There is an argument that Utah's offensive line is the toughest unit that ASU will have to face on its schedule. One way that ASU Defensive Coordinator Brian Ward can gameplan for it is to use creative blitzes, such as using stunts. A stunt, or twist, is when a pass rusher exchanges a rush lane with another pass rusher.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

So, for example, edge rusher Clayton Smith is lined up against the left tackle and to the right of Smith, defensive tackle C.J. Fite is lined up against the left guard. On normal plays, both defensive linemen will go up against their respective offensive linemen. However, a twist would entail Smith going up against the guard instead of the tackle. Stunts can be used in many different ways, but the main premise is to confuse an opposing offensive line.

Speaking of Smith, he probably is Ward's best matchup to go up against Utah's O-Line as Smith's unique physicality could be a big test for Utah. So watch for him to have a great game.

Arizona State Sun Devils Head Coach Kenny Dillingham and Arizona State Sun Devils Defensive Lineman Clayton Smith
Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham is hugged on the sidelines by Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Clayton Smith (10) during the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Bringing another Rusher

Besides ASU's d-line trying to get pressure, another way that ASU could succeede is to bring another player on a blitz. Now, ASU has done this season, but Brian Ward could do it more frequently going up against a great unit.

ASU Defensive Coordinator Brian Ward
ASU defensive coordinator Brian Ward talks to his defense during a spring practice at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe on April 24, 2024. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

One player that could be brought in on some blitz looks is star linebacker Keyshaun Elliott. Elliott has had a sack in each of the past 4 games. Elliott is a great coverage player, but he could be an impactful player by trying to affect this offensive line.

Arizona State Sun Devils Linebacker Keyshaun Elliott
Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) reacts after a tackle during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Overall, this is a huge test for ASU and could determine the outcome of this game. However, ASU has the coaching staff and players to get the test done.

We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on how the Sun Devils could do against Utah's Offensive Line. Additionally, follow @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop! 

Please let us know your thoughts on this ASU Week 7 story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.

feed

Published
Tanner Cappellin
TANNER CAPPELLINI

Tanner Cappellini holds a mass communications degree from Arizona State University and is pursuing his dream of being the person at the games, practices, and events who takes others inside the team they love.