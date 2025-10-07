ASU Needs Smart Strategy to Break Through Utah’s Tough Line
The Arizona State Sun Devils return to play this week after their bye week against the Utah Utes. Utah has been playing good football with a 4-1 record and a 1-1 Big 12 conference record. If ASU wants to win, they have to find a way to win against Utah's fantastic offensive line.
Just How good is Utah's Offensive Line
Utah's tackles are some of the best in the entire nation. Left Tackle Caleb Lomu and Right Tackle Spencer Fano are considered some of the best o-line prospects in this class, with both of them ranking somewhere in the 5 to 19 range in NFL Mock Draft Simulator Websites.
Usually, teams have one elite tackle prospect, but the fact that Utah has two is a huge testament to their program and coaching staff. However, it is not just Utah's tackles, as their guards are also really good. Left Guard Tanoa Togiai came into the season with high hopes and he has been really good, same with Right Guard Michael Mokofisi. Center Jaren Kump has also been good.
How to Attack the O-Line
Creative Blitzes
There is an argument that Utah's offensive line is the toughest unit that ASU will have to face on its schedule. One way that ASU Defensive Coordinator Brian Ward can gameplan for it is to use creative blitzes, such as using stunts. A stunt, or twist, is when a pass rusher exchanges a rush lane with another pass rusher.
So, for example, edge rusher Clayton Smith is lined up against the left tackle and to the right of Smith, defensive tackle C.J. Fite is lined up against the left guard. On normal plays, both defensive linemen will go up against their respective offensive linemen. However, a twist would entail Smith going up against the guard instead of the tackle. Stunts can be used in many different ways, but the main premise is to confuse an opposing offensive line.
Speaking of Smith, he probably is Ward's best matchup to go up against Utah's O-Line as Smith's unique physicality could be a big test for Utah. So watch for him to have a great game.
Bringing another Rusher
Besides ASU's d-line trying to get pressure, another way that ASU could succeede is to bring another player on a blitz. Now, ASU has done this season, but Brian Ward could do it more frequently going up against a great unit.
One player that could be brought in on some blitz looks is star linebacker Keyshaun Elliott. Elliott has had a sack in each of the past 4 games. Elliott is a great coverage player, but he could be an impactful player by trying to affect this offensive line.
Overall, this is a huge test for ASU and could determine the outcome of this game. However, ASU has the coaching staff and players to get the test done.
