Sneaky Sun Devils Who could be 1st Round Picks
Only 4 weeks have gone by in the NFL, but fans and media alike are starting to see what teams could be picking high in the draft. Teams such as the New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, and Tennessee Titans are just some examples that could be picking high in the draft.
There are some Sun Devils that could go high in the first round, like wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, Quarterback Sam Leavitt and Cornerback Keith Abney II. Who, though, are some Sun Devils that could sneak into the first round?
Jimeto Obigbo
Obigbo transferred from Texas State to ASU this past offseason and came with some question marks. Obigbo was solid at Texas State; however, this year, Obigbo has been great in pass protection and run blocking by paving some great runs for ASU backs.
Not only has Obigbo played very well, but there is a giant need for offensive linemen in the NFL. Obigbo could be this year's Grey Zabel. Zabel was a great physical guard who had a big breakout last year and ended up going round 1 to the Seattle Seahawks.
Raleek Brown
Last year in the NFL Draft, a lot of running backs went high, such as Ashton Jeanty to the Las Vegas Raiders, Omarion Hampton to the Los Angeles Chargers, or TreVeyon Henderson to the New England Patriots. This class seems a bit quieter, but Raleek Brown could be a riser.
Brown is a back that can do it all, as he had a great catching game against TCU. What could make Brown a first rounder is not only his great vision and strength, but his consistency. Brown has shown that game and game out that he is going to be pretty good no matter the competition, and that is a trait that NFL teams value.
Clayton Smith
Smith has had a great season for the defensive Coordinator, Brian Ward's unit so far. Smith has had 4 sacks on the year, with his best game coming against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, where he had 3.
Smith, while having a great season, can be inconsistent at times. However, where Smith could go in the first round is his high upside. Smith has the traits to be a really great player in the NFL, and there is a chance that a team will take the chance.
Javan Robinson
While there is a high chance that cornerback Keith Abney II is going to be a first-rounder, his running mate, Javan Robinson, could also be one. When it comes to players in the secondary, teams like athletic traits, which Robinson has in spades.
Whether it be speed, agility, or jumping ability, Robinson excells physially at a lot. So, there is a chance he ends up in Round 1 of the NFL Draft.
Overall there are some Sun Devils who could go under the radar in Round 1 of the NFL Draft.
