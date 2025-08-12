Sun Devil Fits for the New York Giants
In the National Football League, there are teams in big cities. The Rams and Chargers both in LA, the Cowboys in Dallas, the Raiders in Vegas, but none are bigger than the Giants in New York. While the upcoming Giants season is important, the future is also very huge for the Giants, including the NFL draft.
The Giants while having a solid roster, do have a very tough schedule, so they are predicted to draft pretty high. So, who are some Sun Devil players that they could draft next year?
Offensive Players
Quarterback Sam Leavitt is a possibility for the Giants. While the Giants did draft a QB in Round 1 with Jaxson Dart, Leavitt is still very much on the table. The possibility of reuniting Leavitt with running back Cam Skattebo would be very cool to see.
There is a chance that the Giants could have a new General Manager and Head Coach next year, so they could be more open to drafting Leavitt, as they would not be attached to Dart. Leavitt is a QB that can hit all the big time plays, which would fit the New York market very well.
Jordyn Tyson could be a possibility, but the Giants do have a pretty good receiving core with star Malik Nabers and Wandale Robinson.
Offensive Line
Very much like the Tennessee Titans, offensive line is a pretty big need for the Giants. Left Tackle Andrew Thomas is a stud, but right tackle is a big need, as Evan Neal unfortunately did not pan out. So, Josh Atkins could be very much in play.
Center Ben Coleman could be a great choice for the Giants, as center is a need for New York. Coleman is a great pass blocker who could be a franchise center for the Big Blue.
Defensive Players
The Giants have a lot of good defensive players on their roster, especially on the defensive line with players such as
- First Round Pick Abdul Carter
- One of the best defensive linemen in the league in Dexter Lawrence
- Brian Burns who is a great veteran edge rusher with good speed
So the Giants, are good on the D-Line, as with the secondary. Corner could be a semi-need, but the Giants have some young resources there.
Linebacker is the position that the Giants could potentially target. Bobby Okereke is the current starter, but he is 29 and linebackers tend to regress around 30.
So Jordan Crook could be a target for the Giants. Crook has the passion and intellect to make him a great leader for the Giants defense. He is also a very nice linebacker with great physicality. In a division with great runners like Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts and Jayden Daniels; an athletic linebacker would be great for New York.
In conclusion, the Giants have a pretty good roster as is, despite having high draft odds. However, a couple of Sun Devils could help this team be a playoff unit in a tough NFC.
