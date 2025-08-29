ASU's Dynamic Defensive Tackle Duo
As the ASU season begins this weekend, it seems like many of the players have been established and known to fans. However, ASU has a game-wrecking tandem, its defensive tackles, that deserve to be talked about more. C.J. Fite and Jacob Rich Kongaika are two of ASU's best players, so time to break them down.
C.J. Fite
Before going to ASU, Fite attended Tatum High School, located in Texas. Fite had offers from several colleges, but he committed to ASU.
Fite is entering his third season playing with the Sun Devils. Fite's freshman year was somewhat quiet as he did not play a whole. However, he showed flashes as he got one and a half tackles for loss.
Sophomore Season
Fite really got things going in his sophomore year. During this season, he posted two sacks and four tackles for loss. What really stands out is tackles for loss, which is defined as when a defensive player tackles a running player, usually a running back, behind the line of scrimmage.
This can be difficult to do, especially with how shifty and elusive running backs can be, so the fact that Fite had four is impressive. One of his best performances came against Texas Tech. Against the Red Raiders, Fite posted an incredible 8 total tackles, 6 of those being solo, a sack and also a tackle for loss! Fite had other great games, but this game showed how dominant a defensive lineman he can truly be.
What also stands out about Fite is how much of great a person he is. Fite has shown that he his a great teammate and leader for the Sun Devils. Fite has been named part of the Tillman Leadership Council in back-to-back seasons. ASU is lucky to have a player of the high caliber that Fite has.
Jacob Rich Kongaika
Kongaikia is entering his senior year with the Sun Devils. So far, he has demonstrated an ability to improve season after season.
In 2023, Kongaika had a nice year; he had 2 sacks and 2 tackles for loss. However, his 2024 season was a step up. Kongaika went from 2 sacks to 3 and went from 2 tackles for loss to 5.
Kongaika's best trait
Kongaika's best trait during the 2024 season was his consistency. Kongaika had at least half of a tackle for loss in every game he played, except two. Kongaika also had sacks in back-to-back games.
What is in store for the duo this season?
Fite and Kongaika have proven to be valuable players on the ASU defensive line. They should be in for a great season, especially coached by ASU defensive line coach Diron Reynolds. Reynolds has proved to be an excellent coach, and there is a great chance that both players will take a huge step next season.
While at ASU, Head Coach Kenny Dillingham has emphasized a culture full of toughness and physical grit, and both players perfectly fit that mold. ASU's defensive line last year had a quieter season, a large part due to injury, but Fite and Kongaika could both help contribute to a fantastic defensive season for ASU.
In conclusion, the defensive tackle unit is one that Sun Devil fans should be on the lookout for.
