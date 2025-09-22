All Sun Devils

ASU Kicker Wins Prestigious Award for Game-Winning Kick

The Sun Devil program has true stability at kicker in 2025.

Kevin Hicks

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils place kicker Jesus Gomez (35) kicks a field goal against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
TEMPE -- Another week, another honor for the Arizona State football program.

Sun Devil kicker Jesus Gomez earned the Big 12 Special Team Player of the Week award for week four of the season behind what was possibly the most consequential kick of the week from around the country - this comes a week after Jordan Crook won the honor for the defensive side of the ball.

Via Big 12 press release:

  • "Gomez drilled a 43-yard field goal as time expired to give Arizona State a 27-24 win at Baylor. The game-winner was the first walk-off field goal on the road by an Arizona State kicker in over 60 years. Gomez’s four field goals were a career high and the most by a Sun Devil since Carter Brown had four against NAU on Sept. 1, 2022. He also became one of only four kickers in the nation with four field goals in a game this season."

Gomez has been an absolute revelation for the Arizona State program to this point - knocking down 90% of his field goal attempts and all 12 extra point attempts.

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils place kicker Jesus Gomez (35) kicks a field goal at the end of the fourth quarter to defeat the Baylor Bears 27-24 at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Head coach Kenny Dillingham was glowing in his assessment of the reliable kicker during his Monday press conference.

  • "I mean, he just prepares. I mean, if you guys come out to practice, we'll see we don't kick them as much, you know, throughout the week, and when we're doing a field goal, he stands 30 yards behind, taking his steps, simulating like he's kicking on air. I mean, that level of focus is why I have so much confidence in them is he - It matters to him, and when it matters to somebody, you can trust him."

Gomez is the best kicker that the Sun Devil program has rostered in some years - and is seeking to continue a legacy that previous players at the position such as Zane Gonzalez have established.

Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over Baylor here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.

