Best NFL Fits for ASU's Chamon Metayer
Well, it's officially official, the first Sun Devil has declared for draft season with ASU Tight End Chamon Metayer announcing on Instagram that he is going to the NFL Draft. Metayer brings a lot to the table as he is not only a strong player with a great catch radius, but also a very nice route runner. So, what are the best NFL fits for Metayer at the next level?
Washington Commanders
The Commanders have had an off year to put it lightly, so their agenda next year should be simple. To get younger and to get their superstar quarterback, Jayden Daniels, weapons, and Metayer fits both of those to a tee.
Metayer has done a lot of his damage over the middle of the field. He can attack everywhere on the field, but Metayer is especially good over the middle. The middle of the field also happens to be where Daniels has excelled at the NFL level. Daniels has a great, quick release that could connect with Metayer's sharp route running. Metayer could be a great player for the Commanders to get in the draft to continue to help Jayden Daniels develop.
Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings have a load of amazing weapons in the receiving core with wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. They do have former Detroit Lion tight end T.J. Hockenson on the roster, who has had some good years with the Vikings. However, Hockenson has had a bit of a regression year, so he could find a new home next season.
So, that could open the door for Metayer in Minnesota. Metayer is a great red zone threat, which is something that Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell could use in his offensive scheme. Metayer would be another great piece for the type of offense that Minnesota is building up.
Kansas City Chiefs
Future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce has been one of the most dominant players at the position for about a decade. However, Kelce is 36, so Kansas City could be on the lookout for a new tight end to step into the place of legendary number 87.
Metayer is a player who comps somewhat similarly to Kelce. Now, that is a very big expectation to put on Metayer, but it is a comparison more so to show how great a physical gift Metayer is, rather than putting Hall of Fame expectations on him. Like Kelce, Metayer moves great in space, something that the Chiefs offense has valued under Head Coach Andy Reid.
Atlanta Falcons
In 2021, the Falcons drafted tight end Kyle Pitts with high expectations with the 4th overall pick. However, for one reason or another, Pitts has not panned out. Pitts has talent, but the Falcons might move on from him, so get each side a fresh start. Metayer could be a nice, reliable target for a Falcons offense that has the likes of a great receiver in Drake London. Pairing London and Metayer, both players who are physically talented, would be a great duo for Atlanta.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Buccaneers are building a special young offense with the likes of running back Bucky Irving and Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka. Adding Metayer to that mix could be a very nice addition to an already potent Tampa Bay Offense.
Overall, there a bunch of NFL teams where Metayer could have a great NFL Career.
