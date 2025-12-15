Top NFL Destinations for ASU Wide Receiver Malik McClain

ASU Receiver Malik McClain has made his fair share of memorable plays as a Sun Devil. However, as a Senior, meaning that he can not return to ASU, what types of NFL teams could be a great fit?

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks currently have not just one of the best receivers in the game with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but one of the best offensive playmakers in the league. It seems like every week, Smith-Njigba is breaking receiving records due to his magnificent route running and catching abilities.

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs for yards after the catch against the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

However, the Seahawks' offense's number two receiver is sort of undefined at this moment. Former Los Angeles Ram Cooper Kupp has had a solid season; however, as Kupp has gotten older, he is a bit more limited as a receiver. So enter Malik McClain, who would mesh very well with Seattle's offense.

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes against the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven-Imagn Images

Former Minnesota Viking Quarterback Sam Darnold has a pretty strong arm, so McClain could be a receiver to haul in Darnold's deep balls. Smith-Njigba can be a physical receiver, but he is more of a route-running receiver, so he would pair well with McClain's physical play style.

New York Jets

The Jets' case is very similar to the Seahawks, as they have a great fluid route-running receiver that McClain could pair well with. The Jets drafted receiver Garrett Wilson in 2022. Since then, Wilson has been one of the more reliable receivers and has been putting up pretty good numbers in a Jets offense that can be inconsistent. So not only would Wilson pair very well with McClain, McClain would be another great playmaker in a Jets offense that lacks some high-end offensive talent.

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) warms up during an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New York Giants

Staying with a New York team, the Giants could be a great destination for Malik McClain. The Giants are building an interesting young offense with the likes of rookie Quarterback Jaxson Dart, Running Back Cam Skattebo, and Wide Receiver Malik Nabers.

Adding Malik McClain would bring a new element to the passing game, but not to the team. McCalin's possession style of catching would be a good contrast with Malik Naber's more run-after-catch style. However, McClain's toughness would be right at home with Skattebo's tough demeanor.

Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxon Dart (6) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Tennessee Titans

Sticking with a blue team with a rookie quarterback, the Titans round out this list. Cam Ward has shown some nice flashes this year, but could use some help. The Titans could also possibly use a possession-type receiver. They do have Calvin Ridley, but there is a chance that he is on a different team if a contending team wanted to trade for him. So McClain could fill that role perfectly. Even if Ridley is still on the team, McClain could still be a nice contributor.

Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) makes a catch against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Wrapping up, Malik McClain has the traits that NFL teams value and it will be interesting to see the impact he can make at the NFL level.

