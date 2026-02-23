Previewing Critical Week Ahead for Bobby Hurley, Arizona State Basketball

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (14-13, 5-9 Big 12) were unable to extend a win streak that began with a February 10 win over Oklahoma State in a loss to Baylor on Saturday afternoon.

Opportunities to both increase the win total and to climb up the Big 12 standings were halted with the loss - those opportunities remain finite over the last two weeks of the regular season.

The Sun Devils will continue to attempt to rise above the challenges that they have faced over the final four games of the regular season - Arizona State on SI previews the two games that lie ahead for the team in the week ahead.

Feb 4, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Anthony Johnson (2) goes to the basket against Utah Utes guard Obomate Abbey (21) during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Tuesday: @TCU

TCU serves as another opportunity for the Sun Devils to pick up another quality win in the race to make a case to be an at-large selection for the NCAA tournament in roughly three weeks.

TCU's NET currently sits at 47 as of Sunday morning, which would constitute Arizona State's fourth quadrant one victory if they did come out on top in this matchup.

TCU head coach Jamie Dixon has done a phenomenal job this season, as his team has cobbled together relentless physical defense and a balanced scoring attack that has resulted in 17 wins to this point of the season. The Horned Frogs have two signature wins on the season to advance the case to be a tournament team - they took down Florida and Iowa State, both of which are expected to be top-three seeds in the tournament.

David Punch has been the heart and soul of this TCU team during this season, as the forward leads the team in scoring, rebounding, and blocks.

Arizona State and TCU are slated to face one another at 7:00 P.M. MST on CBS Sports Network.

Arizona State guard Moe Odum (5) looks over at the officials during a game against Cincinnati at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Saturday: Utah

This is the second of two meetings between the programs this season, as Arizona State took Utah down by a score of 71-63 on February 4 behind a dominant first half.

Utah has been more competitive in the conference since the loss - even defeating West Virginia to earn another conference win - however Arizona State serves as a less-than-ideal matchup, especially with this game being set to be held in Tempe. Don McHenry had a standout showing in the last matchup and appears poised to back it up once again.

Arizona State and Utah will square off from Desert Financial Arena at 1:30 P.M. MST, with the game set to be broadcast on TNT and TruTv.

Feb 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) controls the ball as Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) defends during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .