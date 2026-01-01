How Keith Abney II Could Save Some NFL Teams

ASU Cornerback Keith Abney II had an awesome career as a Sun Devil. Abney's great play will translate well to the NFL, as he declared that he is going to the NFL Draft. With a crowded corner class, Abney II could be a great player for many teams that need a cornerback. So, here are some teams that Abney II could help.

Teams who draft a QB Round 1

Several teams could take a QB in Round 1, whether it be the New York Jets, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Cleveland Browns, or the Miami Dolphins; there are a ton of teams that could go in Round 1. Since those teams could take a QB in round 1, they could take Keith Abney II. A lot of these QB-needy teams, such as the Raiders or Dolphins, could also use a corner like Abney II. So, Abney II could be a great player for teams that take Round 1.

A great Abney II fit for this category

One team in particular that Abney II could be a great fit on is the Cleveland Browns. For years, there have been trade speculations about superstar cornerback Denzel Ward. So, if Ward were to get moved on from, Abney II would be a great fit in a Browns team that is trying to rebuild a young defense that has players like rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger on it.

Teams picking Late Round 1

Winning a lot of NFL games is always an amazing accomplishment for teams. The one "downside" with teams winning a lot is that they are picking later in the round the draft. If Abney II slips, there are a couple of teams that could grab him, such as the Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, or the Buffalo Bills. Abney II has shown he can win in big moments, so Abney II could be an excellent fit for teams that are expected to play in big-time games.

A great Abney II fit for this category

The Seattle Seahawks are building an elite defense under Head Coach Mike Macdonald, and Abney II could be an excellent fit. The Seahawks have an elite corner in Devon Witherspoon; however, their other cornerback, Tariq Woolen, has been very up and down this season.

So, by drafting Abney II, he could bring some more stability to this position. Abney II also plays on the outside as a corner, and Seattle likes to play Witherspoon more inside, so Abney II could be a great boundary corner in Seattle.

Overall, Abney II is a super talented player that could help benfit many teams in the NFL. It will be fun and interesting to see where he ends up and the impact he makes.

