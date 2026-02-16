4 Positives if ASU's Tyson Falls in Draft

Many agree that Jordyn Tyson is one of the best players in this draft when it true talent. Whether it be his route running or catch ability, there is a lot to love about Tyson's game. However one major concern about him is his history of injuries, which could potentially lead to him falling in the draft. Even though it might not seem like it, there are some major positives if Tyson does fall in the draft.

Teams with a better Quarterback

If Tyson falls, he will go to teams that had a better record. Must teams that have a great record have a great quarterback such as the Chargers with Justin Herbert, the Patriots with Drake Maye, the Bills with Josh Allen or the Broncos with Bo Nix. Now this is not always the case; for instance the Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes are picking high in this year's draft due to an off year; but if Tyson falls he could still go to some great destinations

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to pass during the third quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

There are two receivers that prove this point. The first is Garrett Wilson on the Jets. Wilson was picked pretty high as he went 10th in the 2022 draft. On an individual level, Wilson has been really good but he has yet to make the playoffs due to the Jets having organizational and team struggles. On the flip side, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was picked 20th in the 2023 draft and just won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs the ball during the third quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Established Culture and Coaching Staff

The same point about teams later in the draft having great quarterbacks also applies to teams that pick later have great cultures and coaching staffs. A lot of the playoff teams in the NFL have built their way to this point by hiring good coaching staffs and having established cultures and ways of winning. Out of the 16 teams picking in the second half of Round 1, 11 of them have offensive minded head coaches such as Ben Johnson with the Bears, Kyle Shanahan with the 49ers or Sean Payton with the Broncos. Having a lot of good offensive minds is great offensive minds in the second half of the draft is great news for Tyson who is a wide receiver.

Jan 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on from the sideline against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Less Pressure

Tyson is mentally strong but this refers more to his health. Tyson’s medical question makes are a serious issue, so if Tyson is drafted later he could not be the number one receiver on a team and have less pressure on him health wise. Also if Tyson does encounter some injury issues in the NFL, he could be eased back into things instead of rushing it

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) reacts against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Going to the Preferred Destination

Many view falling in the draft as a bad thing and getting picked high as a great thing. While it is an honor getting picked highly, falling is not always a bad thing. If Tyson gets picked in the 20's in Round 1, sure it might not be top ten like many have thought, but he would be going to a team that would want him and one that would take great care of him.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Overall in a sticky situation with Tyson's health, there are some great upsides to it and some potential benefits to him going later than expected.