How Preseason Could Decipher the Role of Former ASU Star
In the NFL, preseason games are officially underway. This past weekend saw the San Francisco 49ers take on the Las Vegas Raiders. The pre-season game so some plays from starters from both teams, such as Ashton Jeanty, Maxx Crosby, Geno Smith, Brock Purdy, and Ricky Pearsall. It was a close game that came down to the fourth quarter, where 49ers kicker Jake Moody hit the game-winning field goal for San Francisco.
Ultimately, wins and losses do not matter in the preseason, but what was noteworthy was Pearsall and Purdy's connection and how that affects former ASU Wideout Brandon Aiyuk.
Aiyuk's Career so Far
After a solid first two seasons in the league, Aiyuk had two big rows. With great seasons in 2022 and especially in 2023. Aiyuk was great as a wide receiver for the 49ers when they went to the Super Bowl in 2023, hauling in some important and impressive catches.
One such catch was a huge play in the NFC Championship game against the Detroit Lions, which helped put the team in the red zone. Aiyuk's total for the 2023 season was 1,342 yards, 7 touchdowns and 75 catches.
After a great 2023 season, Aiyuk had a down season in 2024 due to injury. Aiyuk missed a lot of time, and even when he did play, he did not look great. He only had 25 catches.
The 49ers other playmakers
Even though WR Deebo Samuel is no longer on the team, the 49ers have tons of other great playmakers such as Tight End George Kittle, Running Back Christian McCaffrey and WR Ricky Pearsall.
Like Aiyuk, Pearsall was dealing with an injury in 2024, his rookie year, so he did not play much. His stat line is pretty similar to Aiyuk's. Pearsall had only 31 catches and 400 yards.
So Pearsall and Aiyuk's 2024 season are very similar.
The Pearsall and Aiyuk Question
The question comes in of who is going to be the true number one Wide Receiver for 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy. While Deebo was in the bay, his skill set was different than Aiyuk's, so it was easier to separate the two and their duties as wideouts.
However, Pearsall and Aiyuk are very similar in their play. They are both physical receivers who can make tough contested catches. They are both great after the catch as well.
So, that is what makes Pearsall's preseason performance so impactful. He had three catches and 42 yards against the Raiders and made up for 3 of Brock Purdy's 5 total completions
Purdy looked great all day, going 5/7, but Purdy looked extra sharp throwing to Pearsall. Purdy had some tight throws to Pearsall and two had great chemistry against the Raiders defense.
So, in conclusion, while preseason does not matter in terms of wins and losses, the fact that Pearsall and Purdy both looked great means something. It could lead to Pearsall being the number one receiver in San Francisco, while Brandon Aiyuk becomes the number two.
