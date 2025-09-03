Arizona State's Defensive Effort vs Northern Arizona Impacts Recruiting
The Arizona State Sun Devils have done their job when it comes to the football season that has quickly approached and is now underway, following the first game of the Arizona State Sun Devils' season that took place on Saturday, along with a healthy slate of great matchups that were headlining week one.
Many things are worth noting about this game. It is safe to say this wasn't the most intriguing matchup for the Arizona State Sun Devils on their slate; however, they did do a good job when it comes to controlling what they could control in the very first game of the season, as they walked away with what would be a victory.
The Arizona State Sun Devils played against Northern Arizona to start their season, which was a victory for the Sun Devils and what many fans would refer to as the good guys of this contest.
The final score resulted in a 38 to 19 victory and favor of the Sun Devils, which helps start their season off exactly how they had hoped. This was a huge victory on the field for the Sun Devils; however, much more comes out of this win than some may anticipate. Not only did they get the win on the field, but they also got the win off the field when it comes to recruiting on both the offense and defensive side of the football.
How The Defensive Effort Impacted Recruiting
If we are being fair, we can talk about the defense in their flaws, as they would add hope to have a better game and a better outcome, as they would like to have a team like Northern Arizona. However, one thing this does show is their ability to utilize multiple players, including their depth players, at a very high level.
This is a huge spark for recruiting as many of these high school prospects that will commit to a program want to see how they can fit in, as well as would like to see the field very early on, which is a big part of recruiting, as your objective is to let these guys get on the field pretty quickly
The Arizona State Sun Devils have multiple different commits in the class that would likely see the field very early on, and this does nothing but solidify it as I continue to search for the best of the best when it comes to the 2026 class, as they are hopeful to add more to their 18th total that they currently have at this moment.
