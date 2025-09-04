ASU's Underrated Strength in Week 1
With all of the great runs, passes, throws and tackles, the Arizona State Sun Devils looked very strong in their Week 1 win against the NAU Lumberjacks. There were a lot of positives that ASU showcased; however, there is one element that is going underrated. That element is something that head coach Kenny Dillingham has instilled in this program: mental fortitude.
During the Game
The mental fortitude of the team showed at different times during the game. Once, such an instance was when ASU Quarterback Sam Leavitt was able to keep the huddle running, even with backup offensive linemen coming in due to the injury of starters.
In the clip below, I asked the question of how Leavitt was able to keep up with the huddle, even with all the injuries occurring on the offensive line.
Other heads-up moments included when Jalen Moss recovered a Jordyn Tyson fumble. This was a key play as the Sun Devils were able to keep possession of the ball and continue the drive. Some other moments were the final pass from Leavitt to Tyson. It was a great pass and an even better catch. It was also a big positive note for ASU to end on.
Post Game
After the game, the attitude seemed really good. ASU Head Coach Kenny Dillingham admitted mistakes and praised NAU. Instead of dismissing the NAU Lumberjacks, Dillingham said they did a lot of things right and that ASU made a lot of mistakes. This shows huge mental maturity from Dillingham. He could have easily been boastful in the win, yet he was very humble and talked about where the coaching staff and the team as a whole could get better.
This shows that Coach Dillingham and ASU as a whole have higher aspirations. A win isn't just good enough in their books; it needs to be a clean win. This is a mindset that will get the Sun Devils far in the football season.
In conclusion, ASU's mental toughness will help them throughout the season, especially in Big 12 games.
