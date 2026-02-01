Why ASU's QB Battle is Good Problem to Have

The Arizona State Sun Devils Quaterback position is an intersting state. They do have Cameron Dyer on the roster, but they also brought in both Mikey Keene and Cutter Boley from the transfer portal to potentially start. Often times in football, when a team has two quaterbacks, they often viewed as having none. However, there is a lot of upside to ASU's QB battle between the two trasnfers.

Gives ASU variety

While Keene and Boley do have some similarities, they also have a couple of differences in their game, that can give ASU Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo factors to consider in which QB to choose. Keene is more of a quick release type of QB, he thrives with being accurate in all areas of the field and will have ASU's offense operating well. Cutger Boley is a player that is great at creating on the run with his mobility and his good arm. He has big play potential and could create some highlight worthy moments for ASU's offense.

Arizona State offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo answers questions during media day for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So whatever type of offense Arroyo wants to run, whether it be more in structure or out of it, Arroyo will have an option. With all of ASU's big time playmakers they will have such as Omarion Miller, it is good to have quarterbacks that can have different play styles.

Gives ASU a good backup plan

Both Keene and Boley have a lot of potential and they could fit ASU's offesne very well as mentioend above. However, there is a chance, as unfortunate as it might be that thigns do not pan out. So, let's so if ASU starts one of the QBs to start the season, but then things do not go well, they have the option to go with the other. Many times in college do not have this benefit, and if things go arie with their start, thier season is done, however with ASU that is not the case. Part of coaching and having a great time is to have a backup plan in case things go wrong, and ASU and Kenny Dillingham have that for the quarterback room.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gives ASU a good future plan

While this season is very important for Sun Devils football, the future is also crucial if ASU wants to become a championship team year in or year out. Having multiple good QBs can do this. Let's say Cutter Boley starts the season, and he plays very well. Due to his high upsdie play, he could become a Heisman level canidate and decelar for the NFL Draft and leave ASU. ASU, instead of being in a weird position would have Mikey Keene on the roster ready to go for the next season.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Mikey Keene (1) looks for a receiver during the third quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The same is the flip side, if Keene balls out and leaves ASU for the NFL, ASU will have Boley waiting in the wings. As Dillingham continues to build up the culture, it is great to have good options for the future of the program.

In conclusion, the QB competion with ASU's transfers bring a lot of good to the table for the team.

