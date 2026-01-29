How Kenny Dillingham Just Earned Biggest Win of Year

Kenny Dillingham has had many wins since he has been ASU's Football Head Coach. Whethert it be winning the Big 12 or helping rebuilding ASU's culture, Dillingham has been fantastic for ASU. However Coach Dillingham had some huge wins over the past couple of weeks that deserved to be talked about.

Dialing Down the Drama

While ASU did a lot of great transfers in the portal, a lot of players left the program. Big names such as running back Raleek Brown and Cornerback Javan Robinson are now playing for a new college team. Now, there are a couple of ways that a coach can handle this. They can either A). not say anything, B). make a sly remark or C). act in a classy and mature way. Knowing Dillingham, he went with option C.

Screenshot By Tanner Cappellini

Screenshot by Tanner Cappellini

As seen in the above tweets, Dillingham was respectful and praise worthy of the players who left ASU, specially the tweet about Leavitt transferring. A lot of fans are very split and angry at Leavitt leaving ASU and going to LSU. While Dillingham could have fed into that, so the fact that he chose the high road is an example of taking the morale high ground that should resonate with the team. By doing this, Dillingham is setting an example of for the players on his team and the true amazing leaders they can be. This shows what true sportsmanship is, which is an element that Dillingham has done a fantastic of building up at ASU over the past couple of seasons.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates with head coach Kenny Dillingham after win against TCU Horned Frogs at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Building a Complete Roster

Dillingham did a fantastic job attacking the transfer portal, as not only did he just get great players, but he got players that help fill out ASU's roster. Dillingham brought in the following: two new quarterbacks, two four star receivers, a four star linebacker, and two three star cornerbacks that have a lot of hype behind them.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) is pushed out of bounds by Kansas State Wildcats safety Daniel Cobbs (4) during the second quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

While getting a four star receiver like Omarion Miller would have been a big win on it's own, it is the fact that Dillingham went both offense and defense, esepcially on the defense. Brian Ward's defense was really good next year and Dillingham made sure that can continued by bringing in players like Linebacker Owen Long and Cornerback Ashton Stamps. Dillingham got players from all around the country to help build up back ASU's team.

Bryan Carrington Promotion

Last year Carrington was ASU's defensive back coach and he did a great job. Whether it be the likes of cornerback Keith Abney II or safety Adrian "Boogie" Wilson, the Sun Devils had great defensive backs, so there was a chance that Carrington could have hired by another college. However, Dillingham promoted Carrington to assistant head coach and defensive passing coordinator.

Arizona State defensive coordinator Brian Ward runs a drill for his secondary during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carrington should shirve in his new role and work exceptaionl well with Ward. Carrington is a rising star in ASU and it is exciting to see him get more responsibilities and input into the team.

Overall, Coach Dillingham has done an amazing job in the past couple of weeks and should give ASU fans a lot of hope for the upcoming season.

