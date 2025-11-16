All Sun Devils

What Should Excite Sun Devil Fans About Week 12 Win

The Arizona State Sun Devils are coming off a great win, but what elements should be cause for big excitement? 

Tanner Cappellini

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham holds a news conference on Oct. 27, 2025, in Tempe.
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham holds a news conference on Oct. 27, 2025, in Tempe. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Arizona State Sun Devils are coming off a very exciting and close Week 12 game against the West Virginia Mountaineers, 25 to 23. There were some cons and things they did not do well; however, there were a ton of pros and good things for ASU's football unit that should excite fans.

Fans watch from the stands as the Arizona State Sun Devils face the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 15, 2025. / Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sims the Star Starter

After a great game against the Iowa State Cyclones, many were interested to see how Sims would play against the West Virginia Mountaineers, and Sims played great. Rushing-wise, Sims's best factor in the Iowa State game was on display as he ran for 81 yards on 14 carries, which came out to an average of 4.8 yards a carry. West Virginia has a pretty good run defense, so the fact that Sims was able to rush for over 80 yards and have a good average outcome is very impressive.

Arizona State Sun Devils Quarterback Jeff Sims
Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) breaks tackle from Iowa State Cyclones' defensive line Domonique Orange (95) and runs for a first down during the fourth quarter in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Were Sims super impressed was the passing game? In this game, Sims had 207 passing yards, went 19/28, and had three passing touchdowns. Now, it is important to note that West Virginia's secondary is not the best unit ASU has faced this season; still, Sims had some really nice passes. This game really showed that Sims is not just a one-dimensional quarterback but a two-dimensional quarterback who can also pass really well.

Arizona State Sun Devils Quarterback Jeff Sims and Iowa State Cyclones' Linebacker Cael Brezina
Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) passes the ball around Iowa State Cyclones' linebacker Cael Brezina (9) during the second quarter in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Potent Protection

The offensive line had been up and down for ASU in the past weeks; however, they played great today as they only allowed one sack. Part of this was due to great pocket management and presence by Sims; however, the offensive line was great today in helping protect Sims. The run blocking was also solid as they had 123 total rushing yards; however, on a 3.2 yards per carry, so not amazing, but far from bad.

Different players stepping up in the Receiving Game

Speaking of rushing, running back Raleek Brown was one of many players who had great receiving games. His big play was a 33 receiving touchdown. Brown ran a great route on the play.

Arizona State Sun Devils Running Back Raleek Brown
Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) celebrates during their game with the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

In terms of other players who stepped up big in the passing game, tight end Chamon Metayer and receiver Jalen Moss both had some nice catches. It was good to see Moss have another good game for the ASU offense. It seems like Moss and Sims are developing some chemistry, which is great to see!

rizona State Sun Devils Wide Receiver Jalen Moss
Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jalen Moss (18) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Limiting the Rush

One thing that fans were concerned about for ASU's defense was West Virginia Quarterback Scotty Fox Jr and his rushing ability. Fox Jr. had been great on the season rushing; however this game, he had 7 rushing yards on 16 carries. Additionally, West Virginia's running backs struggled to get it going on the ground this game as a whole. ASU's defensive line, in particular, defensive tackle C.J. Fite.

; Arizona State Sun Devils Defensive Lineman C.J. Fite
Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman C.J. Fite (99) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In conclusion, there were a lot of great things that ASU showed in Week 12 that should have fans optimistic for future weeks and games as ASU finishes off the season.

We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on how ASU played against West Virginia Mountaineers State in Week 12. Additionally, follow @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop, as the ASU Football season is underway!

Please let us know your thoughts on this ASU Week 12 story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.

feed

Published
Tanner Cappellin
TANNER CAPPELLINI

Tanner Cappellini holds a mass communications degree from Arizona State University and is pursuing his dream of being the person at the games, practices, and events who takes others inside the team they love.