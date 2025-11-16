What Should Excite Sun Devil Fans About Week 12 Win
The Arizona State Sun Devils are coming off a very exciting and close Week 12 game against the West Virginia Mountaineers, 25 to 23. There were some cons and things they did not do well; however, there were a ton of pros and good things for ASU's football unit that should excite fans.
Sims the Star Starter
After a great game against the Iowa State Cyclones, many were interested to see how Sims would play against the West Virginia Mountaineers, and Sims played great. Rushing-wise, Sims's best factor in the Iowa State game was on display as he ran for 81 yards on 14 carries, which came out to an average of 4.8 yards a carry. West Virginia has a pretty good run defense, so the fact that Sims was able to rush for over 80 yards and have a good average outcome is very impressive.
Were Sims super impressed was the passing game? In this game, Sims had 207 passing yards, went 19/28, and had three passing touchdowns. Now, it is important to note that West Virginia's secondary is not the best unit ASU has faced this season; still, Sims had some really nice passes. This game really showed that Sims is not just a one-dimensional quarterback but a two-dimensional quarterback who can also pass really well.
Potent Protection
The offensive line had been up and down for ASU in the past weeks; however, they played great today as they only allowed one sack. Part of this was due to great pocket management and presence by Sims; however, the offensive line was great today in helping protect Sims. The run blocking was also solid as they had 123 total rushing yards; however, on a 3.2 yards per carry, so not amazing, but far from bad.
Different players stepping up in the Receiving Game
Speaking of rushing, running back Raleek Brown was one of many players who had great receiving games. His big play was a 33 receiving touchdown. Brown ran a great route on the play.
In terms of other players who stepped up big in the passing game, tight end Chamon Metayer and receiver Jalen Moss both had some nice catches. It was good to see Moss have another good game for the ASU offense. It seems like Moss and Sims are developing some chemistry, which is great to see!
Limiting the Rush
One thing that fans were concerned about for ASU's defense was West Virginia Quarterback Scotty Fox Jr and his rushing ability. Fox Jr. had been great on the season rushing; however this game, he had 7 rushing yards on 16 carries. Additionally, West Virginia's running backs struggled to get it going on the ground this game as a whole. ASU's defensive line, in particular, defensive tackle C.J. Fite.
In conclusion, there were a lot of great things that ASU showed in Week 12 that should have fans optimistic for future weeks and games as ASU finishes off the season.
We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on how ASU played against West Virginia Mountaineers State in Week 12. Additionally, follow @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop, as the ASU Football season is underway!
Please let us know your thoughts on this ASU Week 12 story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.