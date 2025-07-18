Steelers Send Clear Message With T.J. Watt Deal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers weren't expected to go into training camp with T.J. Watt being under contract beyond the 2025 season. The former Defensive Player of the Year didn't appear to be close on a new contract extension, and the expectation was that a deal would get done, but not until closer to the season.
All of that suddenly changed when the Steelers signed Watt to a three-year deal worth $123 million with $103 million in guaranteed money. The contract makes him the highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL, averaging $41 million per season.
What it also does is send a clear message to the NFL and to their fanbase. The Steelers are going into training camp without distractions, with their sole focus being a run in 2025.
Pittsburgh has some holes to fill still. After trading Minkah Fitzpatrick, they could use another safety. They may also have an opening at wide receiver for a starter on the outside opposite of DK Metcalf. While a wideout is less of a bet, there's a good expectation they'll add to their secondary before Week 1.
But that business will be taken care of. Right now, the team's top priority was making sure their biggest piece was on the field with everyone else come Day 1 at Saint Vincent College.
With Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, the Steelers are trying to protect their future but are also well aware of the opportunity in front of them right now. Winning a Super Bowl today is still winning a Super Bowl, and Pittsburgh believes they have the team to do so.
That doesn't happen if Watt isn't there, though. And in the midst of rumors talking about trading him or losing him to a holdout, there was a crystal clear outcome with Watt gone - a much less successful season.
Well, Watt's here. Omar Khan made sure the Steelers are beginning their preparation with their most important pieces, and that everyone is ready to make noise and focus on the only thing that can get them a trophy - football.
Only time will tell if it all works out, but Pittsburgh is ready. More ready than they've been all summer.
