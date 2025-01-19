Coach Prime Has Louis Vuitton Bags Packed for Dallas Trip
Deion Sanders always has a bag packed. No offense to the first-ballot NFL Hall of Famer and current Colorado Buffaloes coach but the guy just doesn't stay in one place very long. Jerry Jones, the former Razorback, might provide incentive for Sanders to relocate again.
Maybe Sanders' propensity to move around has something to do with his quickness and speed, a combination that made him one of the best big-play stars in NFL history. More likely, it's just the guy's personality.
Whatever the reason, that regular resistance to putting down roots is why I'm convinced he won't sign a long-term extension to continue living in Boulder, Colo. Even if he does sign a lucrative extension, it probably won't mean much. We all know how contracts are worth about as much as the laptop they're written on.
There is no guarantee, of course, but if Jones — the former Hog who won a national championship at Arkansas and three Super Bowls after buying the Cowboys — buzzes Sanders' cell one more time, it'll mean the guy known as Coach Prime will be gathering his high-dollar Louis Vuitton luggage and headed to Big D.
Boulder is a great place to live, quite expensive but at the foothills of majestic mountains and a long punt from magnificent Rocky Mountain National Park. There are also worse college football jobs to have than coaching Colorado.
But let's face it, folks, Boulder ain't Dallas and the Buffaloes sure don't compare to Jones' Cowboys. We also know that Jones has a hankerin' to hire the most high-profile coach he can. If possible, he'll do it during the week leading up to the Super Bowl, to steal that brightest of spotlights and make himself the center of attention.
That's always what Coach Prime wants, to bask in the glow of adulation and command attention. Hard to say whether Sanders or Jones is the biggest self-promoter but they're both probably in the top 10 in NFL history.
The player known as "Prime Time" since his high school days and then nationally as an All-American at Florida State has always wanted to be the main man. Have ego and talent, will travel.
In 14 seasons in the NFL, Sanders played for five teams: Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins and Baltimore Ravens. That's an average of 2.8 seasons per team. He spent five to start his career in Atlanta and lasted five in Dallas with Jones as his owner.
Sanders, of course, is one of history's best two-sport athletes. He played nine seasons in Major League Baseball -- for four teams, an average just over two seasons per franchise. He played for the Braves the longest, from 1991-94.
Some experts insist Sanders will stay at Colorado. Some experts figure Jones simply did Deion a favor by floating the rumor he was interested in luring him away from Boulder. That would help Sanders get even more money to coach the Buffaloes. It's the least, many say, that Jones could do for one of his former stars who helped him win a Super Bowl.
NFL Network analyst Steve Mariucci said Saturday it would be "awesome" to see Sanders join Jones and the Cowboys. The former 49ers coach said he coached alongside Sanders for 11 years at the Under Armour All-American game and gave Coach Prime a ringing endorsement.
Jones, who started for Arkansas' 1964 national champions as an offensive lineman, is a 1960 graduate of North Little Rock High School. At age 82, he might see the current Cowboys -- who have roster holes but a lot of talent -- as a final opportunity to win another Super Bowl.
Would he trust and believe Coach Prime has what it takes to fulfill that dream? After all, Sanders has only coached his sons in high school before three seasons at Jackson State, where he went 23-3 the last two years. At Colorado, he went 4-8 but followed with a 9-4 record in his second season.
Even if Jones offered him the keys to the Cowboys, would Sanders be willing to say yes? He knows Jones' propensity to infringe on his coach's territory by holding press conferences and questioning their judgment. If Jones not only gives him the keys but lets him drive the car and make personnel decisions, that might cement a deal.
Says here it'll happen. In less than three weeks. With the world's attention on the upcoming Super Bowl. It'll be a match made in marketing heaven.