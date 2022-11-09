Complete press conference on what he saw and looking ahead to training camp

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One of the things facing Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn is replacing infielders Cayden Wallace, Jalen Battles and Robert Moore. He knows that probably won't happen, but likes what they will be able to do there.

Watch the complete press conference Wednesday recapping fall practices and looking ahead to the start of training camp for the 2023 season.

HOGS FEED:

SEC ROLL CALL ON A CRAZY WEEKEND ACROSS THE SEC WITH MATT MITCHELL.

HOGS CALL ON NBA PLAYER IN NEW RECRUITING VIDEO AFTER MISSING ON TARGETED RECRUIT

RAZORBACK WOMEN WIN SEASON OPENER OVER UAPB

RICKY COUNCIL, TREVON BRAZILE PACE STRONG SECOND HALF AS RAZORBACKS WIN SEASON OPENER

NICK SMITH WILL BE HELD OUT OF ND STATE GAME WITH INJURY

SEC SHORTS DOES WELLNESS CHECK ON RAZORBACK FANS AND OTHER TEAMS FROM THE WEEKEND.

WELL, KJ JEFFERSON SAID HE WAS OKAY, SO RAZORBACKS COACH SAM PITTMAN ROLLED WITH HIM

NORTH DAKOTA STATE COULD BE EDUCATIONAL AND A LITTLE FRUSTRATING

MOST ANTICIPATED BASKETBALL SEASON IN DECADES STARTS MONDAY

PAIR OF RAZORBACKS ARRESTED IN HOURS FOLLOWING LIBERTY LOSS

DON'T BELIEVE YOUR LYIN' EYES BECAUSE KJ JEFFERSON REALLY DIDN'T SCORE

SATURDAY SHOWS BROOKS, FOUCHA MADE RIGHT DECISION TO TRANSFER TO LSU

ARKANSAS FANS IRATE FROM START TO FINISH SATURDAY

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel