Razorback Recap: Texas A&M Week
HOGS' DEFENSE NEEDS TO CONTINUE NATIONAL TREND OF KEEPING A&M OFFENSE QUIET
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Some folks in College Station may be wondering when Jimbo Fisher is going to have an offense that lives up to the hype. Texas A&M may have the athletes, but...
WHAT A&M WRITERS ARE SAYING
ABOUT ARKANSAS THIS WEEK
Here's a quick look at what Texas A&M fans are seeing about Arkansas...
Arkansas Offense May Need a Little Extra Kick
to Take Down A&M
It's been a quiet year for Arkansas kicker Cam Little. The scoring machine who put up so many points last year it would take...
Looking Back: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M, 2021
A lot of people don't remember what happened last year in the Southwest Classic. Memory and the 20-10 score makes this out...
SATURDAY WILL PROVE IF
ASSUMPTIONS ON HOGS ARE RIGHT
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas fans think it's almost a lock. Something, though, says Texas A&M being a 2.5-point favorite isn't quite the far-fetched notion...
SEC ROUNDUP: CAN ANYBODY
BEAT ALABAMA THIS SEASON?
Will Anderson's Bama teammates better have his money, Auburn fans have to pay premium to watch a winner, Brian Kelly has to get his Boutte in gear, did Harsin lie, how does College Game Day affect the Vols, does no one know...
IF HOG NAMED HEISMAN FINALIST,
STROMBERG SHOULD GET TO RIDE SHOTGUN
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Let's face it, an offensive lineman is never going to win the Heisman. However, with so many Arkansas fans trying to promote...
FINALLY A MATCH-UP FALLS IN HOGS' FAVOR,
DOESN'T GUARANTEE WIN THOUGH
Football is a game determined by match-ups, which Arkansas found out this past Saturday aren't always favorable. However, the shoe...
SAM PITTMAN AND EVERYONE ELSE
KNOWS WHAT HOGS HAVE TO FIX, AND SOON
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' biggest problem has been pretty clear through the first three games. Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman knows it. You can bet Texas A&M's coaches...
SEC ROUNDUP: AUBURN COACH
COULD BE LEADING CANDIDATE OUT WEST
Are the LSU Tigers the future of college baseball? In what frozen meat locker is Auburn hiding Zach Calzada? Can anyone feel awesome when a top QB target names almost the entire SEC in his Top 10? Will Ole Miss ever pop the question and put a ring on...
SEC SHORTS TRIES TO SOLVE
MURDER OF AUBURN TIGERS
Another college football weekend has come and gone, so it's time for another laugh with the guys from SEC Shorts. This week the cops in Tiger Town grill...
THERE IS MUCH THE CURRENT STAFF CAN LEARN,
STEAL FROM BOBBY PETRINO
FAYETTEVILLE – In the world of competition, when things don't go the way you hoped, it's important to not only learn from what you did well and not so well, but also to learn from what your opponent did well. For roughly 3.5 quarters, things definitely...
SANDERS AVOIDS RUNNING
INTO THE RAZORBACK RECORDS BOOKS SATURDAY AND THAT'S A GOOD THING
In the first ever Arkansas game as an official SEC team, running back E.D. Jackson had 167 yards in a memorable performance. In Saturday night's shootout against Missouri State, current Arkansas running back Raheim 'Rocket' Sanders...