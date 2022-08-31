Source: All-Pro Jason Peters, Eagles Ex, Visiting Dallas Cowboys as Free Agent

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are trying to stay ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles in their competition for supremacy in the NFC East and might rely on a long-time Eagles standout to help them do so.

An NFL source tells CowboysSI.com that Dallas is working to recruit Jason Peters, the former Philadelphia left tackle, an effort that we believe will begin with a visit from Peters to here inside The Star in Frisco.

The Cowboys of course are trying to fortify their offensive line, at least with a mindset of adding depth at offensive tackle due to the fact that Tyron Smith - like Peters considered a future Hall of Fame talent - is out with a torn hamstring.

Smith sustained an avulsion fracture in his left knee - "hamstring tearing from the bone'' - and the Cowboys are optimistically suggesting he might return sometime in December after having surgery.

Peters, who turned 40 last January, is on the record as saying he would like to play again in 2022 - especially if he can do so with what he considers to be a playoff-contending team.

“I don’t have a time frame,'' he said recently. "Whenever the opportunity comes, I am going to give it one more run at it. Try to get me another ring or pass on some knowledge to some of the young kids, up-and-coming.”

Last year, Peters played for the Chicago Bears after leaving the Eagles, and he started 15 games for the Bears while grading out well in the minds of many - indeed, he finished last season as the top-ranked offensive tackle according to the PFF grades. The 6-4, 328-pound standout is a nine-time Pro Bowler who certainly would be an upgrade over Dallas backups Josh Ball and Matt Waletzko, and in theory could not only be the swing tackle behind rookie Tyler Smith on the left side, but could even be elevated to the starting job with Tyler Smith moving to guard.