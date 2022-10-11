‘Dink and Dunk’ Probably not Best Idea to Use Around Mike Leach

Defends offense and questions anybody bringing up that phrase up

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's never boring with Mississippi State coach Mike Leach.

Even the first question on the break out of the gate Monday afternoon got him off and rolling when the phrase "dink and dunk" got involved in the very first question.

Absolutely perfect.

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) speaks with head coach Mike Leach during a timeout during the second quarter of the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. (Matt Bush / USA TODAY Sports)

The Bulldogs beat Arkansas on Saturday, 40-17, and the first question brought out one of the buzz words that can trigger one of college football's best quote machines.

He was asked if quarterback Will Rogers was dispelling the notion of the Air Raid being a dink and dunk offense. He was 31-of-48 for 395 yards and three touchdowns through the air in the win over the Razorbacks' out-manned secondary.

"Every time I hear that it says more about the person that refers to the person who refers to it as that than it does the Air Raid," he said.

And, here we go.

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) looks to pass against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. (Matt Bush / USA TODAY Sports)

With Leach that's how it goes. You just give him an opening and takes it to the house.

Which, really, is how his offense works.

Listen to the complete video here for about as good of a condensed description of the offense as you will get.

And keep counting on Leach to deliver these gems.

HOGS FEED:

SEC SHORTS STRIKES WHILE IRON IS HOT AHEAD OF ALABAMA-TENNESSEE

ODDS OF HORNSBY GETTING ON FIELD AS RECEIVER GO WAY DOWN

TALKING ABOUT LAST YEAR'S END AFTER THREE LOSSES IS ABOUT BEST THING SAME PITTMAN CAN COME UP WITH NOW

RAZORBACKS FIGHTING TO KEEP THIS SEASON FROM SLIPPING THROUGH THEIR FINGERS

BAD NEWS FOR A LOT OF FANS: NO ONE TO BLAME FOR THIS MESS

MISSING KJ JEFFERSON WASN'T THE PROBLEM ON SATURDAY

SEC ROUND-UP: EVEN LANE KIFFIN'S DOG IS GETTING AN NIL DEAL

WHEN IT COMES TO MISSISSIPPI STATE, ARKANSAS HAS ASSAULTED THE RECORD BOOKS, JUST NOT IN A GOOD WAY

DIVINE BOVINE CAUSE OF HARASSMENT FOR A&M, HEADACHE FOR HOGS

RECAP FIRST HALF OF THE SEASON THROUGH COMEDIC SKITS OF SEC SHORTS

HOGS, BULLDOGS ENGAGED IN VERBAL CHESS MATCH ABOUT SATURDAY

SEC ROUNDUP: IS BILL O'BRIEN NEXT TO BE RELEASED FROM NICK SABAN'S COACHING REHAB CLINIC?

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel