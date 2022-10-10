At .500, is Season Slipping Through Razorbacks' Fingers?

Injuries have made this a a different Razorbacks team but where to go now?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Last year compares with one game this season for a very different reason.

When Arkansas lost to Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium a couple of weeks ago, nothing has really seemed right with this team since.

Last year, a win over the Aggies in Arlington seemed to provide enough momentum a three-game losing streak couldn't de-rail.

With quarterback KJ Jefferson being knocked out of the Mississippi State game with a head injury he suffered against Alabama, the alarm bells should be raised.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson goes down during a 49-26 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Oct. 1, 2022, at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

Malik Hornsby came in and showed flashes, but a remarkable inconsistency of making THE play when it had to be made, particularly on fourth down.

He does add a new dimension to the game, though, and one you have to wonder if Hogs coach Sam Pittman and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles want to start putting into the games.

If nothing else, Hornsby showed he can move the offense, not give the ball away and put points on the boad with deep shots when they are there.

It might even be time to dust off an old Lou Holtz system for a time where the No. 2 quarterback got into games with the other No. 1's for a couple of series a game.

He did it in 1977 with Ron Calcagni starting and Houston Nutt coming off the bench for a couple of series each game. In 1978 Calcagni started and it was Kevin Scanlon coming in for a couple of series.

It worked pretty well.

No, it was not a demotion, but a chance to get the backup meaningful game reps with the other starters. You never know when that will be needed.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson leaps to avoid a leg whip by an Alabama Crimson Tide defender as Raheim Sanders looks for running run in a 49-26 loss on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.

Now that Jefferson has had one head injury, he is more susceptable to sustaining another, according to all the data gained over a couple of decades.

Remember, the remainder of games on the schedule will be against scholarship players, too.

How does this affect Jefferson's style of play? Against A&M, he was covering up more, appearing to be shirking away from taking on a full body shot especially up high

Having a quarterback with that on the mind can cause issues. At least with Hornsby, he's looking to make plays throwing (although there are till some accuracy questions) but when he tucks the ball and sets sail on a 100-yard dash.

Saturday's game is going to be against a team that can get in a shootout. The quarterback is averaging over 70% completions on his throws. Honestly, that could translate to about 75-80% against the Hogs battered secondary.

All of that is why we have to look at this three-game losing streak a little differently.

This one started with a shocking loss when a makeable to field goal to win, clanged off the top of an NFL goal post 5 yards higher in the air.

The one the year before started after winning a trophy game over the Aggies. That made all the difference, in my opinion, is giving them something positive .

Now they are going to have to hunt to find a way out of this slump.

Or see a season with high expectations go sliding through their fingertips.

HOGS FEED:

BAD NEWS FOR A LOT OF FANS: NO ONE TO BLAME FOR THIS MESS

MISSING KJ JEFFERSON WASN'T THE PROBLEM ON SATURDAY

EVEN LANE KIFFIN'S DOG IS GETTING AN NIL DEAL

WHEN IT COMES TO MISSISSIPPI STATE, ARKANSAS HAS ASSAULTED THE RECORD BOOKS, JUST NOT IN A GOOD WAY

DIVINE BOVINE CAUSE OF HARASSMENT FOR A&M, HEADACHE FOR HOGS

RECAP FIRST HALF OF THE SEASON THROUGH COMEDIC SKITS OF SEC SHORTS

HOGS, BULLDOGS ENGAGED IN VERBAL CHESS MATCH ABOUT SATURDAY

SEC ROUNDUP: IS BILL O'BRIEN NEXT TO BE RELEASED FROM NICK SABAN'S COACHING REHAB CLINIC?

NOT TO JUDGE, BUT AT LEAST THIS FIASCO HAD A PURPOSE

WHY RAZORBACKS COULD GET A BOOST AGAINST AUBURN BEFORE HALLOWEEN

PITTMAN PROTECTIVE OF INFO REGARDING JEFFERSON'S HEALTH STATUS

SEC SHORTS MISSES OPPORTUNITY TO INCLUDE ALABAMA THIS WEEK

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel