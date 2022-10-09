What Hogs’ Biggest Problem Was Against Mississippi State

While the score might have been different, Bulldogs just physically whipped Hogs

Don't use Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson's absence as an excuse.

This Razorback team has a bigger problem after Mississippi State simply imposed its will Saturday afternoon in a 40-17 win in Starkville, Mississippi.

When that happens, you're usually in trouble.

The Bulldogs ran for 173 yards on the ground, but it was the WAY they did it that got Hogs coach Sam Pittman's attention.

"They ran over us," he said later. "We couldn’t get (Dillon Johnson) on the ground. That’s been a little bit of a problem this year, or a lot of a problem this year, and we just have to continue to work it."

Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Dillon Johnson (23) runs the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. (Matt Bush / USA TODAY Sports)

That last part is key. This team hasn't stopped anybody all year.

Now they are 3-3 on the year and a lot of people didn't think they would lose three games all year long.

The bad part is it may not be over. Don't misunderstand that because they should win enough to make it to a bowl game, although finding that third win right now may not be as easy as everyone thought back in August.

Mississippi State exposed what problems with the defense hadn't already been made clear. Injuries are part of it, but that's a convenient answer fans give as an excuse for failure.

It even affected the offense Saturday.

Clearly, the drop-off after Jefferson behind center is dramatic. Cade Fortin and Malik Hornsby aren't going to make the Hogs better.

The defense they used against the Bulldogs wasn't what has been on display all the time through the first five games. Defensive coordinator Barry Odom obviously thought with the injuries and everything else, it may be the best option.

"We've been running that same defense now for three years against them," Pittman said.

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) speaks with head coach Mike Leach during a timeout during the second quarter of the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. (Matt Bush / USA TODAY Sports)

MSU coach Mike Leach probably knew that, too. It's not surprising he was ready for it this time.

"When (Myles) Slusher didn't come, then we lost two more, it's hard to have tremendous confidence in doing a whole lot," Pittman said talking about assignments.

"We took a slow drubbing is what ended up happening."

In the end, Mississippi State ended up doing to the Hogs what they try to do every week — control the ball on the ground and impose their will.

Jefferson will be back. He was dressed and on the field Saturday, but he wasn't going to get into the game.

We don't know how the defense gets fixed.

It's a combination of injuries and a whole lot of other stuff. Suffice it to say the coaches know they have a problem.

Now they've got to figure out a way to fix it.

