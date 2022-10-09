Hog Fans' Dilemma May be Nobody Really at Fault Right Now

Coach Sam Pittman willing to shoulder it, but this is not really anybody's fault

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Considering the way things are going lately in college football, Arkansas winning by 40 points at BYU shouldn't be shocking.

Yes, that's after paying attention to what's happening with this team.

Then again, everybody has been ready to fire Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M. Nobody gave them a shot on the road at Alabama.

The Aggies nearly won, taking end zone shots in the waning moments.

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs against Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jardin Gilbert (20) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. (Butch Dill / USA TODAY Sports)

By the old school of handicapping, A&M's narrow win over the Hogs a couple of weeks ago in Arlington followed by the Crimson Tide coming into Fayetteville for a huge win should have spelled doom for the Aggies.

Welcome to the new world of college football where name, image, likeness combined with scholarship limitations and everything else may be creating some parity.

Razorback fans desperately want to blame somebody. If there's a lack of effort from the players it hasn't become that apparent. Sam Pittman and the coaching staff didn't forget how to coach.

That gives fans a dilemma. Usually after a loss, it's Razorback tradition to blame the quarterback, coach and athletic director, in that order. Your guess is as good as mine why Hunter Yurachek could be to blame, but somebody will.

Coaches don't want the players to draw the ire of the fans. The little darlings are too sensitive these days for us to critique.

The bottom line is the ones Pittman and his staff have to put on the field right now simply aren't as good as the guys they are playing.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman on the sidelines during a 49-23 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

Most of that is due to a combination of injuries and part of the lingering problems after a decade of sub-part recruiting.

It is what it is. The good fortune the Hogs had last season usually tends to balance out over the years. Seldom does it change overnight these days.

Everybody has good players and that is the biggest problem Arkansas has run into this year.

Now Pittman has to figure out some way to patch a ship that is taking on water at an alarming rate.

He said in the post-mortem after a 40-17 loss to Mississippi State how badly this team needs a bye week. That will probably come up again Monday looking ahead to this week's road trip.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) runs the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. (Matt Bush / USA TODAY Sports)

They will get a bye after the trip to Utah, but could be looking at having to run the table after that to equal last year's 8-4 regular season record.

Right now, projecting down the road is a fool's mission. Even Missouri is playing decently now and Auburn has more talent but can't get out of it's own way.

Get ready for a fun second half of the season.

And if you really get frustrated, basketball kicks things off with the Red-White game Sunday.

