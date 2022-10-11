SEC Shorts Pokes Fun at Tennessee Fans Needing to Be Retrained

After years of losing, Vols fans have to learn to appreciate winning before Alabama officially hits schedule

The crew at SEC Shorts are striking the iron while it's hot.

Tennessee, which is known way more for throwing trash and mustard on the field at both football and baseball games than it is for winning, appears to be one of the few SEC teams living up to its preseason hype.

However, all that could come crashing down with Alabama, Kentucky and Georgia coming up in three of the next four Tennessee games.

Therefore, it's necessary to poke fun at the ever angry mob before things potentially go crashing down and a run on French's mustard makes a winter storm bread surge look like simple Sunday paper coupon sale.

So, enjoy the following video while it's still safe to do so.

