Hogs Hoping All Three-Game Losing Streaks Are Same

Last Year’s Magical Run After Three Losses About all Sam Pittman Has
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Not all three-game losing streaks are the same, although it's the best Arkansas coach Sam Pittman can use right now.
"Last year was a little different," he said Monday at his press conference.
Now with KJ Jefferson cleared for practices, maybe they can take a step towards getting everything back on track.
"We haven't played well the last couple of weeks," Pittman said of a 23-21 loss Texas A&M followed by a 49-26 beatdown against Alabama.
Plus, when they had that three-game streak last year to Georgia, Ole Miss and Auburn the bounce-back game was UAPB in Little Rock.
"We had four wins instead of three and our next game was against Pine Bluff instead of BYU," he said. "There's some differences in scheduling and health of the team."
This year is a beat-up team. Going back to the strong finish last year that hyped up expectations for this year is about the best Pittman can do at this point since just throwing up his hands isn't really an option.
"We're all disappointed," he said. "Don't know if it's the losses or how we played the last two weeks. We just haven't played well the last two weeks.
"In a nutshell we've lost three games and we need to stop."
It's why the game against BYU in Provost, Utah, on Saturday afternoon is looming large.
After being one of the surprising teams in the country, moving into the Top 10 and all that, the resounding thud off the goalpost in AT&T Stadium has had a carry-over effect.
The Razorbacks haven't played well since.
They probably won't find a pushover waiting in the mountains of Utah, either.
