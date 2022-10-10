Hogs Hoping All Three-Game Losing Streaks Are Same

Actually, starting 4-0 last year made this year's streak different, but nothing else for Hogs to have hope about

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Not all three-game losing streaks are the same, although it's the best Arkansas coach Sam Pittman can use right now.

"Last year was a little different," he said Monday at his press conference.

Now with KJ Jefferson cleared for practices, maybe they can take a step towards getting everything back on track.

"We haven't played well the last couple of weeks," Pittman said of a 23-21 loss Texas A&M followed by a 49-26 beatdown against Alabama.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Matt Landers battles Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry for the ball on a pass at Bama's 49-26 win Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

Plus, when they had that three-game streak last year to Georgia, Ole Miss and Auburn the bounce-back game was UAPB in Little Rock.

"We had four wins instead of three and our next game was against Pine Bluff instead of BYU," he said. "There's some differences in scheduling and health of the team."

This year is a beat-up team. Going back to the strong finish last year that hyped up expectations for this year is about the best Pittman can do at this point since just throwing up his hands isn't really an option.

"We're all disappointed," he said. "Don't know if it's the losses or how we played the last two weeks. We just haven't played well the last two weeks.

"In a nutshell we've lost three games and we need to stop."

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson leaps to avoid a leg whip by an Alabama Crimson Tide defender as Raheim Sanders looks for running run in a 49-26 loss on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.

It's why the game against BYU in Provost, Utah, on Saturday afternoon is looming large.

After being one of the surprising teams in the country, moving into the Top 10 and all that, the resounding thud off the goalpost in AT&T Stadium has had a carry-over effect.

The Razorbacks haven't played well since.

They probably won't find a pushover waiting in the mountains of Utah, either.

HOGS FEED:

RAZORBACKS FIGHTING TO KEEP THIS SEASON FROM SLIPPING THROUGH THEIR FINGERS

BAD NEWS FOR A LOT OF FANS: NO ONE TO BLAME FOR THIS MESS

MISSING KJ JEFFERSON WASN'T THE PROBLEM ON SATURDAY

EVEN LANE KIFFIN'S DOG IS GETTING AN NIL DEAL

WHEN IT COMES TO MISSISSIPPI STATE, ARKANSAS HAS ASSAULTED THE RECORD BOOKS, JUST NOT IN A GOOD WAY

DIVINE BOVINE CAUSE OF HARASSMENT FOR A&M, HEADACHE FOR HOGS

RECAP FIRST HALF OF THE SEASON THROUGH COMEDIC SKITS OF SEC SHORTS

HOGS, BULLDOGS ENGAGED IN VERBAL CHESS MATCH ABOUT SATURDAY

SEC ROUNDUP: IS BILL O'BRIEN NEXT TO BE RELEASED FROM NICK SABAN'S COACHING REHAB CLINIC?

NOT TO JUDGE, BUT AT LEAST THIS FIASCO HAD A PURPOSE

WHY RAZORBACKS COULD GET A BOOST AGAINST AUBURN BEFORE HALLOWEEN

PITTMAN PROTECTIVE OF INFO REGARDING JEFFERSON'S HEALTH STATUS

SEC SHORTS MISSES OPPORTUNITY TO INCLUDE ALABAMA THIS WEEK

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel