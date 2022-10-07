When It Comes to Mississippi State Arkansas Has Assaulted the Record Books, Just Not in a Good Way

Razorbacks account for more Bulldog records than Ole Miss despite nearly 100 year difference in playing history

STARKVILLE, Miss. – It's hard to talk Mississippi State football history without discussing Arkansas football.

That's because even though Mississippi State and Ole Miss have been playing one another for 120 years, 90 years more than the Bulldogs and Hogs have been locking up regularly, Arkansas shows up in the Mississippi State record books 19 times as opposed to the 16 appearances by the Rebels.

The majority of the records for which the Razorbacks are responsible are tied to the passing game, which is not a good sign heading into Saturday when Arkansas brings in its most vulnerable pass defenses in history against one of the most pass happy teams in Mississippi State history under Mike Leach.

The Hogs were carved up pretty well last season. Will Rogers went 36-of-48 for 417 yards and four touchdowns while the kicking game went 0-for-3, including a chip shot from 22 yards, to sink the No. 17 Bulldogs in Fayetteville.

Most of the records are held by well-known quarterbacks such as Rogers, Dak Prescott and Nick Fitzgerald. However, multiple quarterbacks who have no other notable accomplishments in the Mississippi State record books have used the Arkansas defense as a spring board into history.

Here is a list of everywhere Arkansas appears in regard to key stats.

SINGLE GAME COMPLETIONS:

#6 KJ Costello 43 2020

SINGLE GAME YARDS PASSING:

#2 Dak Prescott 508 2015

#8 Wesley Carroll 421 2007

#10 Will Rogers 417 2021

SINGLE GAME PASSING TOUCHDOWNS:

#3 Dak Prescott 5 2015

#10 Wesley Carroll 4 2007

#10 Tyler Russell 4 2012

#10 Nick Fitzgerald 4 2018

#10 Will Rogers 4 2021

SINGLE GAME RUSHING YARDS:

#5 Kylin Hill 234 2019

SINGLE GAME RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS:

#1 Nick Fitzgerald 4 2016

SINGLE GAME RECEIVING YARDS:

#3 Jamayel Smith 208 2007

SINGLE GAME TOTAL OFFENSE:

#2 Dak Prescott 554 2015

#9 Nick Fitzgerald 459 2016

#10 Wesley Carroll 441 2007

SINGLE GAME TOUCHDOWNS:

#1 Dak Prescott 7 2015

#4 Nick Fitzgerald 6 2016

#10. Nick Fitzgerald 5 2018

SINGLE GAME INTERCEPTIONS:

#1 Jack Nix 3 1939

SINGLE GAME FIELD GOALS

#1 Brian Hazelwood 5 1998

HOGS FEED:

DIVINE BOVINE CAUSE OF HARASSMENT FOR A&M, HEADACHE FOR HOGS

RECAP FIRST HALF OF THE SEASON THROUGH COMEDIC SKITS OF SEC SHORTS

HOGS, BULLDOGS ENGAGED IN VERBAL CHESS MATCH ABOUT SATURDAY

SEC ROUNDUP: IS BILL O'BRIEN NEXT TO BE RELEASED FROM NICK SABAN'S COACHING REHAB CLINIC?

NOT TO JUDGE, BUT AT LEAST THIS FIASCO HAD A PURPOSE

WHY RAZORBACKS COULD GET A BOOST AGAINST AUBURN BEFORE HALLOWEEN

PITTMAN PROTECTIVE OF INFO REGARDING JEFFERSON'S HEALTH STATUS

SEC SHORTS MISSES OPPORTUNITY TO INCLUDE ALABAMA THIS WEEK

HOGS PILING UP THREE-GAME LOSING STREAKS COULD GET RISKY

RAZORBACKS NEED TO FIGURE THINGS OUT QUICK

LOSS TO BAMA SENDS ARKANSAS TUMBLING IN AP TOP 25

HOGS MAY HAVE SEEN END OF MALIK HORNSBY AFTER POUTING ON SIDELINES

HELL HATH NO FURY LIKE A SCORNED QUARTERBACK-TURNED-WIDE RECEIVER

HOGS FINALLY WIN A THIRD QUARTER, BUT NOT MUCH ELSE

A SECRET MISSION TO SAVE THE WORLD EASIER TO UNDERSTAND THAN HOGS' DEFENSE

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel