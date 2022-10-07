Skip to main content

When It Comes to Mississippi State Arkansas Has Assaulted the Record Books, Just Not in a Good Way

Razorbacks account for more Bulldog records than Ole Miss despite nearly 100 year difference in playing history
STARKVILLE, Miss. – It's hard to talk Mississippi State football history without discussing Arkansas football.

That's because even though Mississippi State and Ole Miss have been playing one another for 120 years, 90 years more than the Bulldogs and Hogs have been locking up regularly, Arkansas shows up in the Mississippi State record books 19 times as opposed to the 16 appearances by the Rebels.

The majority of the records for which the Razorbacks are responsible are tied to the passing game, which is not a good sign heading into Saturday when Arkansas brings in its most vulnerable pass defenses in history against one of the most pass happy teams in Mississippi State history under Mike Leach. 

The Hogs were carved up pretty well last season. Will Rogers went 36-of-48 for 417 yards and four touchdowns while the kicking game went 0-for-3, including a chip shot from 22 yards, to sink the No. 17 Bulldogs in Fayetteville.

Most of the records are held by well-known quarterbacks such as Rogers, Dak Prescott and Nick Fitzgerald. However, multiple quarterbacks who have no other notable accomplishments in the Mississippi State record books have used the Arkansas defense as a spring board into history. 

Here is a list of everywhere Arkansas appears in regard to key stats.

SINGLE GAME COMPLETIONS:

 #6  KJ Costello  43  2020

SINGLE GAME YARDS PASSING:

 #2  Dak Prescott  508  2015

 #8  Wesley Carroll  421  2007

#10  Will Rogers  417  2021

SINGLE GAME PASSING TOUCHDOWNS:

 #3  Dak Prescott  5  2015

#10  Wesley Carroll  4  2007

#10 Tyler Russell  4  2012

#10 Nick Fitzgerald  4  2018

#10 Will Rogers  4  2021

SINGLE GAME RUSHING YARDS:

 #5 Kylin Hill  234  2019

SINGLE GAME RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS:

 #1  Nick Fitzgerald  4  2016

SINGLE GAME RECEIVING YARDS:

 #3  Jamayel Smith  208  2007

SINGLE GAME TOTAL OFFENSE:

 #2 Dak Prescott  554  2015

 #9  Nick Fitzgerald  459  2016

#10  Wesley Carroll  441  2007

SINGLE GAME TOUCHDOWNS:

 #1  Dak Prescott  7  2015

 #4  Nick Fitzgerald  6  2016

#10. Nick Fitzgerald  5  2018

SINGLE GAME INTERCEPTIONS:

 #1  Jack Nix  3  1939

SINGLE GAME FIELD GOALS

#1  Brian Hazelwood  5  1998

