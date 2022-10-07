Divine Bovine From Before WW2 Said to Be Cause of Impending Headache for Hogs

While much of the SEC loved how State fans utilized cowbells last week, the Arkansas Razorbacks aren't looking forward to hearing them Saturday

STARKVILLE, Miss. – The fans at Mississippi State are owed a respectful tip of the cap.

As most Arkansas fans saw last weekend, when Texas A&M showed up to Starkville trying to execute its traditional yell practice that brought shame and embarrassment to the university earlier this season, Mississippi State fans circled Aggies fans and yell leaders at a police prescribed distance and proceeded to drown out the tasteless comedy hour and chanting.

It was quite the scene. The fans of other SEC fan bases have probably never been more supportive of those cowbells than on that night.

Yet, as happy as it made Razorback fans to see those cowbells in action last week, they will return to their original perception as an annoyance come Saturday.

It's not that Mississippi State fans shouldn't have them. They're a part of the culture in Starkville that makes attending a Bulldogs' game unique.

Noisemakers were once banned in the SEC, but a little over a decade ago, the SEC agreed to make an exception for Mississippi State. (Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports)

The annoyance is that opposing fans have to suffer through them at away games without being able to repay the favor the following year in the spirit of good sportsmanship.

So how did the SEC arrive at a place where cowbells are OK at Mississippi State games, but neither cowbells, nor a cultural equivalent are allowed at other member schools?

To sort this all out, we have to go back to how the loud, clanging contraptions came to find their way to football games to begin with.

According to the Mississippi State alumni site, the origin is unclear, but school legend has it that the Bulldogs were in the midst of a tussle with Ole Miss at some point in the 30s or 40s when a Jersey cow wandered out onto the field.

The Jersey cow above is similar to the one that walked onto the field at Mississippi State in the middle of a victory over Ole Miss instantly creating the need to have a cow attend Bulldog games. (MICHAEL ROLANDS – USA TODAY Sports)

Mississippi State went on win the game and, instead of attributing the win to effort, superior coaching, better athletes, or sheer luck, the Bulldog fan base decided the win could only be attributed to a dairy cow of British ancestry.

Fully convinced of the powers of the divine bovine, students started bringing a cow to home games. Eventually, someone realized the absurdity and difficulty of this practice, and cowbells became the more practical substitute.

By the 1950s cowbells had taken over football games and as the 1960s rolled around, the noise makers became a symbol recognized as representing the school on a similar level to the magnolia blossom symbolizing the state itself.

Students apparently saw this as a way to throw the school's reputation as a "cow college" dating back to its establishment as an agricultural school back into the face of outsiders who wanted to look down on the university and its students.

That's around the time things may have gotten a little out of hand. The problem started when two professors, Earl W. Terrell and Ralph W. Reeves, agreed to weld handles onto a few cowbells for a handful of their students.

The result was a cowbell that could be rang easier and louder. It didn't take long for other Bulldogs fans to notice and covet these handled clangers.

Demand became overwhelming and at-home workshop creation was no longer feasible. Reeves convinced the Student Association to buy the bells in bulk and enlisted Industrial Education Club to take on the task of welding the handles.

A year later the cowbells found their way into the university bookstore with a cut of the profit going back to the organizations responsible for their manufacturing. It was a win-win for everyone involved.

Except opposing SEC teams.

The bells clanged and rattled non-stop. It was hard to focus. Hard to hear.

While Mississippi State fans basked in the magnificence of their boisterous home field and home court advantage, their fellow SEC mates were steadily hitting the ear of conference decision makers.

Finally, in 1974, enough was enough. A 9-1 vote against allowing noisemakers at sporting events silenced Starkville.

For 36 years that decree held. However, this time it was Mississippi State wafting sweet whispers into the ear of those in charge in hopes the cowbells would ring one more time in West Mississippi.

By 2010, the cowbells were back on a trial basis. If Mississippi State fans could prove they can follow a strict set of rules, the right to brandish cowbells would be reinstated on a conditional basis.

For the most part, Bulldogs fans stuck to the pregame, halftime, timeouts and after scores regulations and after a 1-year probationary basis, these specific noisemakers became the only such sanctioned devices in the league.

As a result, KJ Jefferson, who has been confirmed to at least be on the sidelines this Saturday, will have to battle lingering headaches from last week's concussion while under regular attack from the locals and their cowbells.

Last week's antics make it worth it. After all, it's Jefferson's choice to be out there in their path while visiting his home state.

It's just too bad payback's waiting season.

