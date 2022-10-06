SEC Round-Up: Is Bill O'Brien Next to be Released from Saban Coaching Rehab Clinic?

Has Lane Train been redirected to Alabama instead of Auburn, Bama players still fuming about A&M, Florida learns passing TDs count, Georgia suffering from an identity crisis, Beamer hasn't forgotten what Stoops said about his sunglasses, and much more

Even kicker may get kicked to the curb in Auburn, the SEC office makes an error in baseball, forget Saban vs. Fisher because Bama players are still smoking hot about last year's loss to A&M, South Carolina wishes it was a little bit taller,

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. —When Seth Small kicked a last-second field goal to lift the Aggies to a 41-38 victory over the Crimson Tide, it snapped several streaks for Texas A&M against Alabama. It ended the Crimson Tide's streak of over...

Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban being vague about quarterback Bryce Young's status was predictable on Monday for a variety of reasons, including...

The Nick Saban Coaching Rehab Facility otherwise known as the Alabama Crimson Tide may be on the verge of...

In their first NBA preseason game, both Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler had big games. Smith and the Houston Rockets...

Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford will get his first collegiate road start of his career this weekend. He might be up against the worst...

It's been a rough start to the season for Auburn kicker Anders Carlson. Carlson, who is now second...

The Florida Gators had only one six-day turnaround on their 2022 schedule entering the season, set to take on the Florida State Seminoles on Friday of the final week of the campaign after closing out their SEC schedule against Vanderbilt the prior Saturday. Hurricane Ian's devastating impact on the state of Florida forced...

The Florida Gators took the court for the fifth time this preseason on Monday, continuing to build toward their November 7 debut against Stony Brook. Despite it still being relatively early, there are...

Entering Week 4, the Florida Gators had yet to complete a touchdown pass during the 2022 season. Blame was, as usual when it comes to quarterback play, cast onto signal-caller Anthony Richardson for the lack of scoring. But it remained clear that...

It's not a shock that 2022 UGA isn't the 2021 national championship squad. What they have been is...

There's a long line of history between Georgia and Auburn, It's called "The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry" for a reason. The two teams are set to face off for the 127th time in history so what all does this rivalry entail? This historic rivalry has been...

It has been two straight weeks of struggles for Georgia's offense. For the first three weeks, the Bulldogs looked...

During Joe Burrow’s Heisman speech, he detailed the struggles people in Southeast Ohio face with...

It’s no secret Kayshon Boutte hasn’t quite had the junior season many expected from him coming into 2022. The All-American wide receiver has received...

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Southeastern Conference on Tuesday announced a revised conference baseball schedules for all 14 SEC schools for the 2023 season. The updated schedule replaces...

The Missouri Tigers will have a unique opportunity next season when they face the Memphis Tigers in mid-September 2023. Mizzou will take on Memphis at...

The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels are off to a scorching hot 5-0 start after upsetting the Kentucky Wildcats at home in a 22-19 victory. The Rebels are 5-0 for the first time since 2014, they kept their home game win streak alive (11), and coach Lane Kiffin obtained his first...

OXFORD, Miss., -- The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels are 5-0 for the first time since 2014 after junior defensive end Jared Ivey forced a fumble from Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis to seal the Week 5 SEC matchup. The turnover sent Ole Miss fans, players, and coaches into...

The Ole Miss Rebels are undefeated through the first five games after beating the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats at home 22-19 and moved up five spots to No. 9 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll following their nail-biting victory. While the offense was stagnant...

South Carolina has their biggest game in several years on Saturday. While they've faced superior opponents in that stretch, none pose the same dilemma as Kentucky. The Wildcats aren't world-beaters by any sense, but...

Head coach Lamont Paris wasted no time hitting the recruiting trail. He signed numerous highly regarded prospects, including South Carolina's crown jewel, forward GG Jackson. He has already begun work on his 2023 class, and one key prospect will come off the board...

South Carolina and Kentucky are trending in opposite directions. The Gamecocks enter play with their first...

Texas A&M Aggies fans are still holding on to their epic 41-38 upset win over the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide from last season. A year later, and the Tide are ranked No. 1 again headed into another...

Just a few months ago, the October 8 matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and Alabama Crimson Tide was being built as the rematch of the season. Both teams...

Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Antonio Johnson doesn't anticipate his team feeling the pressure from the opposing crowd...

IT WILL BE WEDNESDAY NIGHT BEFORE WE KNOW IF KJ WILL BE ON THE PLAN TO MISSISSIPPI STATE

NOT MAKING JUDGEMENTS, BUT AT LEAST THIS FIASCO HAD A PURPOSE

WHY RAZORBACKS COULD GET A BOOST AGAINST AUBURN BEFORE HALLOWEEN

PITTMAN PROTECTIVE OF INFO REGARDING JEFFERSON'S HEALTH STATUS

SEC SHORTS MISSES OPPORTUNITY TO INCLUDE ALABAMA THIS WEEK

HOGS PILING UP THREE-GAME LOSING STREAKS COULD GET RISKY

RAZORBACKS NEED TO FIGURE THINGS OUT QUICK

LOSS TO BAMA SENDS ARKANSAS TUMBLING IN AP TOP 25

HOGS MAY HAVE SEEN END OF MALIK HORNSBY AFTER POUTING ON SIDELINES

HELL HATH NO FURY LIKE A SCORNED QUARTERBACK-TURNED-WIDE RECEIVER

HOGS FINALLY WIN A THIRD QUARTER, BUT NOT MUCH ELSE

A SECRET MISSION TO SAVE THE WORLD EASIER TO UNDERSTAND THAN HOGS' DEFENSE

