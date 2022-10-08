SEC Round-Up: Even Lane Kiffin's Dog Has an NIL Deal Now

Just call this Ole Miss DB 'The Candy Man,' Bryce Young update, what happens to Auburn recruiting if Harsin leaves, Mizzou lands BIG basketball star, Georgia fuming over O-lineman's comments, Kelly gives up $1 million, and much more

South Carolina takes out the trash, we'll see if Milroe can handle the Alabama spotlight, Kentucky may be without Levis, the SEC is just that good, we see how Jayden Daniels fared in a players only meeting, there's hope for basketball in Missouri again, and Jimbo Fisher's offense is starting to wear out its welcome in College Station.

All that and more on this Oct. 8 edition of the SEC Round-Up

After Bryce Young went down against Arkansas early in last week's game, quarterback Jalen Milroe had to step in a take charge. He went...

We're still a month away from the first College Football Playoff rankings, but all anyone has to do to see the SEC's continued prominence is check out the latest polls. With LSU having cracked...

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head coach Nick Saban offered one final update on the status of quarterback Bryce Young ahead of the team's matchup against Texas A&M this weekend. During his weekly appearance on Hey Coach! on Thursday night, Saban...

Auburn is set to play the second-ranked team in the country this week. An Auburn win may not be as far-fetched as...

Auburn football has been scattered on the recruiting trail since Bryan Harsin arrived as the head coach on The Plains but what could happen over the next few months is interesting. Typically, when a program moves on...

Another week, another roundtable. This week, Auburn heads to the Tigers' first road game of the young season against the Georgia Bulldogs. Robby Ashford will be making his first road start of his college career and how he...

Sometimes the transfer portal giveth, and sometimes the transfer portal taketh away. The Florida Gators saw both ends of...

The Florida Gators' mid-week injury report for their homecoming matchup against Missouri, released on Wednesday, shed light on...

Six days removed from the Florida Gators' blowout victory over Eastern Washington, Billy Napier and Co. will...

Under head coach Kirby Smart, this is the first year the Georgia offense has averaged more than...

When being a 25+ point underdog on the road, one would advise you don't "poke the bear." The No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs have seemingly slept-walked through...

The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry renews for the 127th time on Saturday afternoon in between the beloved hedges of Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The unranked Auburn Tigers try...

BATON ROUGE -- LSU Football head coach Brian Kelly and his family have committed $1 million to the Tiger Athletic Foundation to support...

It hasn’t been the offensive attack many had hoped for from LSU this season. Struggling to find...

Brian Kelly understands the task at hand when No. 8 Tennessee comes to Death Valley this weekend. The fastest offense in the country is sure to...

Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook boasted some championship-level confidence in his team on Wednesday, because after...

The Missouri Tigers men's basketball program is entering a new era under coach Dennis Gates. As the attempt to rebuild the program continues, the Tigers have continued to push toward securing a pledge from...

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels have acquired some momentum during the course of the 2022 season, and the NIL train for their players appears to be picking up steam as well. Ole Miss defensive back Otis Reese has signed an NIL deal with...

OXFORD, Miss., -- The Ole Miss Rebels just recently got their NIL efforts reorganized with the launching of the Grove Collective on Sept. 30, and the group has already inked a historic NIL agreement. Lane Kiffin's dog, and unofficial mascot...

OXFORD, Miss., -- The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels made a statement in their 22-19 upset victory over the Kentucky Wildcats, if the offense cannot close out the game, the defense is certainly up to the task. The Ole Miss offense was churning in the first half scoring 19 points, but ...

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is one of the best players in college football. He single-handedly carries the Wildcats weekly, especially considering the limitations along their offensive line. However, it appears Kentucky could be without...

When fans look at a team full of athletes, it's easy to see them as robots, people who don't experience actual human emotions like the rest of us and are judged purely based on their athletic feats. The truth, however, is that...

When looking back at the run that the South Carolina Gamecocks had under college football hall of fame coach Steve Spurrier, there's a specific group of...

COLLEGE STATION -- It should be talked about more. That's what it was drummed up to be, right? When it was announced that CBS' once-a-season doubleheader was going to be featured on Oct. 8, all eyes...

The hits keep coming for Texas A&M. This one, however, might be the nail in the coffin of the 2022 season. Junior quarterback Max Johnson is expected to miss "an extended period of time" and perhaps the remainder of the season after breaking...

