Nothing could be better for these players, Sam Pittman

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – One of the biggest discussion points over the years is the SEC's propensity to have teams that don't make it into the playoffs, or BCS championship game prior to that, get to bowl games uninspired and unwilling to put forth effort.

More than likely you can exclude the Arkansas Razorbacks from that stereotype this year.

First off, the teams that built that reputation are national title or bust teams over the years like Alabama, Georgia, Florida and LSU.

While Arkansas might be a little down over the results of the regular season, it's never had an Alabama vs. Oklahoma 2014 Sugar Bowl feel of absolute disappointment heading into the postseason.

Much has been made of the transfer portal and the final week of the season, but in terms of getting the most out of this team in the Liberty Bowl, nothing could have been better.

Nearly every person left, which at last check was a shade under 50 players, is looking to impress someone. Whether that be NFL scouts, the WWE, coaches, Momma or an old ex-girlfriend, there's skin in the game for every person touching the field.

The lack of players around taking up time and focus has allowed for deeper, more personal relationships and instruction. Young guys who got minimal attention before are now getting in-practice work as if their development is the only thing standing between Arkansas and a national championship.

However, the most striking thing has been the change in demeanor with this team.

As Raheim "Rocket" Sanders put it during player interviews, the Liberty Bowl isn't the end to this season. It's a fresh start to kick off the 2023 season.

The key word from every player who spoke was energy.

Energy in practice.

.Energy in meetings.

Energy in the locker room.

Energy off the field all together.

Even the non-toilet and hot shower talk within the media has been about how a weight seems to have been lifted from this team.

Something in the locker room that had everyone beat down is gone. There's a darkness that has been lifted and the players who are left seem to be simply enjoying life.

Sure practices were cold.

Sure there were some hiccups related to the bowl game.

Sure, these guys lost some close friends to the NFL draft and transfer portal also.

But none of that seems to matter at the moment. These players have come through the darkness of locker room cancer and come out the other side with renewed vigor and, for the time being, a culture reminiscent of when Pittman first arrived.

That "we made it through the rough patch" relief is blowing through this team like fresh cool air in spring the first time it's warm enough to open the windows.

This may be a Super Bowl for Kansas, but this is a potential first step to a brighter future for every player on this team.

The Jayhawks may be missing only six players, but only 22 take the field.

And that's a lot easier to do without the weight of everything that's now gone no longer on everyone's back.

