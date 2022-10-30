Eric Musselman says 90-60 loss is "worst" he's endured as coach in college basketball

AUSTIN, Texas — Arkansas coach Eric Musselman wasn't happy and it's a good bet none of his players are, either.

The 12th-ranked Texas Longhorns out-scored the Razorbacks 25-5 to open the second half and cruised to a 90-60 win in a charity exhibition game Saturday at the new Moody Center.

The Hogs said before the game it was a big deal, but it was the Longhorns who played like it was.

Texas scored on the opening possession of the game on a 3-pointer and never surrendered the lead, taking a 40-30 advantage at the break.

While the Longhorns led by 10 at halftime, Arkansas kept the first half close — staying within 2-to-5 points — until a late Texas run. Arkansas committed 12 turnovers with just four assists while Texas had nine assists with seven turnovers.

Texas scored the first four points of the second half to lead by 14 and forced a Razorback timeout.

The lead stretched to 17 before an Anthony Black layup. However, Texas out-scored the Hogs 25-5 to start the second half to put the game out of reach.

Texas had five players score in double figures including a game-high 19 from Arterio Morris.

Jordan Walsh led Arkansas with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting with five rebounds. Nick Smith added 12 points and Kamani Johnson had a team-high six rebounds.

Arkansas will officially open the 2022-23 season on Nov. 7 (Monday) against North Dakota State. Tipoff at Bud Walton Arena is set for 7 p.m.

HOGS FEED:

HOGS STEAMROLL AUBURN BEHIND ROCKET SANDERS, STRONG SECOND HALF

AUBURN TRIES TO PLAY BEFORE GAME WITH SURPRISE STARTING QUARTERBACK THAT NEVER PLAY

HOW YOU CAN WATCH-LISTEN TO RAZORBACKS-TIGERS TODAY

HOGS' COACH SAM PITTMAN NOT ASSUMING WIN OVER 'SCARY' AUBURN TEAM

RAZORBACKS HAVE HAD TEXAS EXHIBITION CIRCLED SINCE SEEING ON SCHEDULE

TEXAS STILL A BIG GAME TO PLAYERS WHETHER IT'S AN EXHIBITION OR NOT

RANDOM NOTES ON RAZORBACK BASKETBALL

PITTMAN SAYS ENDING STREAK TO AUBURN IS BIG DEAL TO HIM, PLAYERS

IS ARKANSAS GOOD TEAM OR A BAD TEAM?

AUBURN HAS SO MANY ISSUES THAT ARKANSAS MAY NOT BE ONE

SEC ROUNDUP: AUBURN'S PROBLEMS PLUS DOWN PAYMENT FOR HOUSE TO SEE TENNESSEE-GEORGIA

DALTON WAGNER SET ON BEATING AUBURN JUST ONCE BEFORE HE GOES

LOW HYPE, HIGH RETURN: JOSEPH PINION WON'T BE OVERLOOKED

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel