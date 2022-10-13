Hogs’ Jordan Walsh: ‘It's Going to Be One Crazy Year’

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' Jordan Walsh knows what he needs to improve, but offered fans a clue.

"It's going to be one crazy year," he told the media on a Zoom call earlier this week. "I'm excited for it."

That's going right along with the fans as the Razorbacks will hold the annual Red-White scrimmage at Barnhill Arena on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. Admission is free, but there will not be any streaming or live coverage.

"Stuff like that just uplifts everybody's spirits knowing you have something to look forward to," Walsh said. "Everybody is a little on edge, a little nervous, just ready for the first game."

Razorbacks freshman Jordan Walsh during an August afternoon practice in preparation for European exhibition games in Spain and Italy. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

He didn't exactly have the best performances in Europe, but it gave coach Eric Musselman plenty of teaching points for the coaches with the 6-7 forward some have projected as an NBA first-round choice in 2023.

Musselman has mentioned players on past teams who struggled during foreign tours but shot much better during the season and Walsh averaged just 5.8 points and 4.0 rebounds on 31.0% shooting from the floor and 12.5% from three in Europe.

"Coach had me do a lot of extra finishing drills because in Europe I was double-pumping a lot and trying to avoid contact when I should have been attacking contact and going through people," Walsh said. "It was something I had to work on."

He's also heard the stories about other players Musselman had came back to get things corrected in the regular season.

"Knowing it's been done before, knowing it's not impossible, it gives me confidence knowing I can go out and do the same thing or even better," Walsh said.

HOGS FEED:

RAZORBACK FANS SHOULD BE VIEWING SATURDAY AS START OF NEW SEASON

BYU TO BREAK OUT THE GOOD STUFF FOR ARKANSAS GAME

HUDSON CLARK BECOMING MR. DEPENDABLE WITH MOVE TO SAFETY

HOGS' ERIC MUSSELMAN ANALYZING JUST ABOUT EVERYTHING THESE DAYS

SEC ROUNDUP: IS THERE A CULTURE PROBLEM AT TEXAS A&M?

MIKE LEACH DOESN'T REALLY LIKE DINK-AND-DUNK REFERENCE

SEC SHORTS STRIKES WHILE IRON IS HOT AHEAD OF ALABAMA-TENNESSEE

ODDS OF HORNSBY GETTING ON FIELD AS RECEIVER GO WAY DOWN

TALKING ABOUT LAST YEAR'S END AFTER THREE LOSSES IS ABOUT BEST THING SAME PITTMAN CAN COME UP WITH NOW

RAZORBACKS FIGHTING TO KEEP THIS SEASON FROM SLIPPING THROUGH THEIR FINGERS

BAD NEWS FOR A LOT OF FANS: NO ONE TO BLAME FOR THIS MESS

MISSING KJ JEFFERSON WASN'T THE PROBLEM ON SATURDAY

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel