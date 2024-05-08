Latest Buzz On Illinois Transfer Coleman Hawkins
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorbacks remain in the market for an extra big man or two.
Illinois center Coleman Hawkins is the No. 24 transfer of the cycle and No. 8 among uncommitted players in the portal, according to 247sports. CBS Sports Podcast "Eye On College Basketball" is a team built of four of the most connected reporters in the sport.
In a recent episode, hosts Matt Norlander and Gary Parrish spoke highly of John Calipari’s recruiting of the transfer portal and roster additions. Obviously, the Razorbacks are looking to add at least 4-5 more players this summer as the team currently sits with seven on its roster.
“Coleman Hawkins, it sounds like that is Arkansas, (North) Carolina, Louisville and Kansas State [leading for him]. There could be others.” Norlander said Tuesday on the podcast. “He will command a very, very high NIL price, and he really does want to go the NBA route, but, I'd say the buzz on Hawkins at this stage is, more likely than not, that he would return to college. Although it's not a sure thing.”
The Razorbacks have a renewed focus through the NIL with the help of billionaire John Tyson, who has committed a conceived unlimited amount of cash to fund a championship caliber roster. Currently, Arkansas holds commitments from 5-stars Boogie Fland, Karter Knox and Billy Richmond who were all pledged to Kentucky before Calipari moved on to Fayetteville.
Marquee transfer additions in shooting guard Johnell Davis, power forward Jonas Aidoo and small forward Adou Thiero are just the beginning of a winning lineup. Hawkins, a 6-foot-10, 200 pound center is testing the NBA Draft waters while also retaining his eligibility for next season.
He blossomed into an elite big man as a senior under the guidance of coach Brad Underwood. The Sacramento, California native scored a career-high 12 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 35 games.
A post-up game with an all-around ability to impact a game can make the Razorbacks multidimensional. Other transfers the Razorbacks seem to be closing in on are former Kentucky point guard DJ Wagner and USF power forward Kasean Pryor.
Wagner will visit Arkansas this weekend. Pryor’s recruitment has been secretive with more than 20 programs which have contacted the efficient forward.
