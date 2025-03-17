Historic Storylines for Razorbacks in Providence Against Jayhawks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After sweating it out for over 30 minutes, Arkansas finally heard its name called during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show Sunday as a 10-seed, playing 7-seed Kansas in Providence, R.I.
This will be a rematch from exhibition season way back in October when both teams played each other for charity at Bud Walton Arena when the Razorbacks 85-69.
Of course, Kansas was without several key players such as center Hunter Dickinson and Rylan Griffin who finished the regular season as top-five scorers on the team.
Arkansas was mightily aggressive that night with multiple players in double figures including DJ Wagner going for 24, Boogie Fland with 22 and Zvonimir Ivisic's 18 points, six rebounds and four assists.
The Razorbacks are almost back to full strength going into NCAA Tournament with Fland back in the fold from a thumb injury.
Arkansas will have some tinkering to do with its rotation but have been quite productive with lower numbers averaging 80 points per game while sinking 34% of its three point attempts and are outrebounding opponents by one board per game.
Self's team was selected by media members to win the Big 12 Conference this season with Dickinson, Dajaun Harris, KJ Adams returning and lethal shooter AJ Stoor transferring in. Instead, Kansas finished the regular season with a 21-12 record overall, 11-9 in conference play.
One interesting tidbit about the west regional is its host school Providence, where 2-seed St. John's coach Rick Pitino roamed the sidelines for two seasons going 42-23 with a Final Four appearance in 1987.
Pitino's Red Storm will have to fend off 15-seed Omaha, a program coached by former Razorbacks assistant coach Chris Crutchfield, playing in its first NCAA Tournament appearance.