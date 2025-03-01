How to Watch/Listen: Razorbacks Can't Afford Loss to Gamecocks
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (17-11, 6-9 SEC) vs South Carolina Gamecocks (11-17, 1-14 SEC)
What: The Arkansas-South Carolina series is tied 8-8 in games played in Columbia, but the Razorbacks have won four of the last five times in Colonial Life Arena.
When: Noon, Saturday
Where: Colonial Life Arena (18,000) in Columbia, S.C.
TV/Stream: SEC Network / Watch ESPN (Roy Philpott and Pat Bradley)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network on ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
Sirius/XM: Sirius: 389 / XM: 389 || SXM App Channel 979
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is going to have to most of the remaining work reach March Madness out of town. That's the hard way.
It starts Saturday at noon in Columbia, S.C., against a struggling Gamecocks team. South Carolina is dead last in the SEC with a 1-14 record.
That's exactly why this could be a trap game. The Razorbacks can't afford a loss in South Carolina.
Going to Nashville next week to face a Vanderbilt team one game ahead of the Hogs in the SEC standings isn't as must-win, but losses will make fans squirm.
Arkansas will finish the regular season next Saturday at Bud Walton Arena, but the Gamecocks are the first priority right now.
The Razorbacks stay on the road to face Vanderbilt on Tuesday (Mar. 4). Then, Arkansas returns home to wrap up the regular season versus Mississippi State on Mar. 8 (Saturday) in Bud Walton Arena.
The Razorbacks stay on the road to face Vanderbilt on Tuesday (Mar. 4). Then, Arkansas returns home to wrap up the regular season versus Mississippi State on Mar. 8 (Saturday) in Bud Walton Arena.
Razorback Game Notes
• Arkansas and South Carolina have met on 39 previous occasions, all since the Gamecocks and Razorbacks joined the SEC (1991-92).
• Arkansas owns a 23-16 advantage in the series but the series is tied, 8-8, in games played in Columbia. Arkansas has won four of the last five times it has traveled to Columbia. The last time Arkansas played in Colonial Life Arena was Feb. 4, 2023, and the Hogs pulled out a 65-63 victory.
• The Gamecocks took two from the Razorbacks last season, winning 77-64 in Bud Walton Arena in the regular season and 80-66 to end Arkansas’ season in the second round of the SEC Tournament.
• In each of the last two games, the Razorback starting five each scored in double figures. Versus Texas, all 7 Razorbacks that played had at least one assist for a total of 17, tying an SEC high (at UK and vs LSU). Leading Arkansas in scoring over the last two games are Zvonimir Ivisic (19.0 ppg), D.J. Wagner (16.5 ppg), Johnell Davis (16.0 ppg) and Karter Knox (13.0 ppg).
• After an 0-5 start in league play, Arkansas is 6-4 over the last 10 games. Over that span, Arkansas is shooting 34.2 from 3-point range. In the first five SEC games, Arkansas shot just 25.2% from deep.
• Arkansas is on pace to set a school record for best 2-point field goal percentage in a season since the implementation of the 3-point shot (1986-87). Arkansas is currently making 54.2% of its shots (565-1042) inside the 3-point arc. As its stands now, the school record for 2-point shooting is 5.78% in the 1993-94 season.
Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.