Wagner Slowly Becoming Focal Point for Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas basketball is slowly rounding into form. After surviving a scare against the now 4-8 Miami Hurricanes in early December, the Razorbacks picked up their first ranked win of the season over No. 14 Michigan and three relatively comfortable wins against Texas-San Antonio, Central Arkansas and North Carolina A&T.
With the most of the attention on Adou Thiero and Boogie Fland as the team's two leading scorers, DJ Wagner is quietly putting in a stellar start to the season.
One of four players to make the switch from Kentucky to Arkansas with coach John Calipari, Wagner has seen jumps in most statistical categories from his 2023-24 season with Kentucky. He's shooting 41.5% from three in a Razorback uniform compared to 29.2% with the Wildcats.
Wagner is the team's third-leading scorer at 10.1 points per game and also ranks second in assists (3.3). He's also been in double figures seven times, including the past three games.
"DJ has spent an enormous amount of time in the gym working every single day," assistant coach Chuck Martin said prior to the North Carolina A&T game. "The last few games, the fans have been able to see all of the work he’s put into it. He’s playing with incredible confidence."
One of Wagner's other important qualities is simply being available. In a season ravaged by a long list of minor injuries for Arkansas, Wagner has been a constant in the lineup. With Johnell "Nelly" Davis missing his first game because of a wrist injury, Wagner and Fland are now the only two players to start every game for Arkansas. Wagner credits his work and experience over time for the jump in performance.
“Just spending a lot of time in practice going against each other [and] competing against each other,” Wagner said after the Michigan game. “That makes us better every day. You don’t get no other better players to go against than in practice. When you get in the game, it’s just time to have fun.”
Arkansas has one final nonconference game against Oakland. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 30. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.