No Big Surprises, But Expect Shuffling in ASM Football Rankings

Expect Some Shuffling in Arkansas Prep Rankings
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Don't be surprised to see some shakeup in the Arkansas Sports Media football rankings after Week 0.
Just not a lot at the very top.
Top-ranked Bryant started it's quest for a fifth straight championship by steamrolling Benton in the annual Salt Bowl at War Memorial Stadium,
Second-ranked Conway didn't play but No. 3 North Little Rock took a 23-6 whipping from Little Rock Catholic and that's going to cause some shakeups.
Especially with both Bentonville schools winning against teams from Oklahoma.
Bentonville High won what turned into a track meet against Broken Arrow, 56-46. Maybe more surprising was Bentonville West rolling past Booker T. Washington out of Tulsa, 28-6.
People that know more about high school athletics than me have been telling me all summer not to sleep on West. Some have said they may be the best team in 7A-West.
Fifth-ranked Fayetteville came close at No. 8 Cabot before losing with eight seconds left in the game.
In the lower classifications, No. 2 Warren couldn't figure out a way to stop third-ranked Stuttgart in the fourth quarter and the Ricebirds squeaked out a 31-28 win.
Week 0 Arkansas Scores
CLASS 7A
Little Rock Parkview 48, Har-Ber 26
Cabot 31, Fayetteville 28
Little Rock Catholic 23, North Little Rock 6
West Memphis 21, Jonesboro 20
Little Rock Christian 41, Little Rock Central 6
Bentonville 56, Broken Arrow, Okla. 46
Bentonville West 28, Tulsa Booker T. Washington 7
Rogers 35, LR Southwest 14 3rd
Harrison 24, Springdale 14
Fort Smith Northside 42, Fort Smith Southside 17
Heritage 16, Siloam Springs 14
Bryant vs. Benton (Sat.)
CLASS 6A
Alma 27, Van Buren 7
Pulaski Academy 55, Joe T. Robinson 29
Wynne 21, Marion 10
Batesville 40, Searcy 39
Maumelle 28, Sylvan Hills 27 OT
White Hall 27, Sheridan 24
Greene Co. Tech 35, Paragould 0
Beebe 43, Jacksonville 0 3rd
Stilwater, Okla. 41, Greenwood 27
Lake Hamilton 47, HS Lakeside 20
Farmington 49, Greenbrier 20
Nettleton 49, Mountain Home 39
Morrilton 13, Russellville 7
CLASS 5A
Watson Chapel 48, Texarkana 0
Mills 52, Forrest City 12 4th
Hot Springs 47, Vilonia 39
Brookland 6, Jonesboro Westside 0
Harding Academy 51, Valley View 35
Pocahontas 28, Southside 7
Arkadelphia 41, Camden Fairview 21
Mena 16, De Queen 14
Magnolia 35, Nashville 27
Ozark 49, Clarksville 28
Pea Ridge 27, Gravette 20
Dardanelle 43, LR Hall 7
CLASS 4A
Ashdown 28, Hamburg 13
Lincoln 30, Greenland 6 3rd
West Fork 28, Green Forest 14
Elkins 32, Pottsville 14
Gentry 41, Westville, Ok. 8
Cross County 15, Harrisburg 14
Walnut Ridge 32, Highland 22
Hoxie 14, Trumann 6
Melbourne 34, Bald Knob 14
Rivercrest 47, Manila 12
Lonoke 43, CAC 14
Clinton at Cave City
J.C. Westside at Dover
Harmony Grove Haskell 41, Lake Village 6
Lamar 35, Huntsville 12
Smackover 24, Mayflower 21 4th
Malvern 35, Riverview 0
Waldron 48, Paris 7
Star City 49, Bauxite 14
Glen Rose 38, Crossett 28
DeWitt 28, Barton 16
Rison 31, Dumas 12
Clarendon 40. Helena 14
Monticello 36, Fordyce 28
Stuttgart 31, Warren 28
CLASS 3A
Prescott 47, Bismarck 28
Booneville 36, Dollarway 6
Centerpoint 34, Hackett 32
Mansfield 41, Magazine 6
Perryville 48, Cedarville 18
Horatio 32, Foreman 18 4th
Salem at Earle
Quitman 37, Conway Christian 12
Bigelow 41, Atkins 20
Baptist Prep at Yellville-Summit
Newport 34, Osceola 28
Portageville, Mo. 38, Corning 0
Carlisle at Palestine-Wheatley
Mineral Springs 45, Jessieville 30
Magnet Cove 45, Poyen 22
Mountainburg at Danville
England at Two Rivers
Gurdon 55, Lafayette County 20 4th
Dierks 29, Fouke 27
Camden Harmony Grove 41, Junction City 6
Horatio at Foreman
Bearden at Drew Central
CLASS 2A
Episcopal 47, Decatur 0
Marked Tree 59, Hector 19
Hazen 50, Marianna 8
8-Man
Brinkley 44, Marvell 8
Rector at Marshall
Mountain View 46, Izard Co. Central 20
Spring Hill 38, Parkers Chapel 22
