No Big Surprises, But Expect Shuffling in ASM Football Rankings

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Don't be surprised to see some shakeup in the Arkansas Sports Media football rankings after Week 0.

Just not a lot at the very top.

Top-ranked Bryant started it's quest for a fifth straight championship by steamrolling Benton in the annual Salt Bowl at War Memorial Stadium,

Second-ranked Conway didn't play but No. 3 North Little Rock took a 23-6 whipping from Little Rock Catholic and that's going to cause some shakeups.

Especially with both Bentonville schools winning against teams from Oklahoma.

Bentonville Tigers running back Josh Ficklin looks for running room in a 58-46 win over Broken Arrow on the opening night of high school football season Friday night in Bentonville. (Craven Whitlow / allHOGS Images)

Bentonville High won what turned into a track meet against Broken Arrow, 56-46. Maybe more surprising was Bentonville West rolling past Booker T. Washington out of Tulsa, 28-6.

People that know more about high school athletics than me have been telling me all summer not to sleep on West. Some have said they may be the best team in 7A-West.

Fifth-ranked Fayetteville came close at No. 8 Cabot before losing with eight seconds left in the game.

In the lower classifications, No. 2 Warren couldn't figure out a way to stop third-ranked Stuttgart in the fourth quarter and the Ricebirds squeaked out a 31-28 win.

Bentonville Tigers running back Josh Ficklin scored four times in a 58-46 win over Broken Arrow on the opening night of high school football season Friday night in Bentonville. (Craven Whitlow / allHOGS Images)

Week 0 Arkansas Scores

CLASS 7A

Little Rock Parkview 48, Har-Ber 26

Cabot 31, Fayetteville 28

Little Rock Catholic 23, North Little Rock 6

West Memphis 21, Jonesboro 20

Little Rock Christian 41, Little Rock Central 6

Bentonville 56, Broken Arrow, Okla. 46

Bentonville West 28, Tulsa Booker T. Washington 7

Rogers 35, LR Southwest 14 3rd

Harrison 24, Springdale 14

Fort Smith Northside 42, Fort Smith Southside 17

Heritage 16, Siloam Springs 14

Bryant vs. Benton (Sat.)

CLASS 6A

Alma 27, Van Buren 7

Pulaski Academy 55, Joe T. Robinson 29

Wynne 21, Marion 10

Batesville 40, Searcy 39

Maumelle 28, Sylvan Hills 27 OT

White Hall 27, Sheridan 24

Greene Co. Tech 35, Paragould 0

Beebe 43, Jacksonville 0 3rd

Stilwater, Okla. 41, Greenwood 27

Lake Hamilton 47, HS Lakeside 20

Farmington 49, Greenbrier 20

Nettleton 49, Mountain Home 39

Morrilton 13, Russellville 7

CLASS 5A

Watson Chapel 48, Texarkana 0

Mills 52, Forrest City 12 4th

Hot Springs 47, Vilonia 39

Brookland 6, Jonesboro Westside 0

Harding Academy 51, Valley View 35

Pocahontas 28, Southside 7

Arkadelphia 41, Camden Fairview 21

Mena 16, De Queen 14

Magnolia 35, Nashville 27

Ozark 49, Clarksville 28

Pea Ridge 27, Gravette 20

Dardanelle 43, LR Hall 7

CLASS 4A

Ashdown 28, Hamburg 13

Lincoln 30, Greenland 6 3rd

West Fork 28, Green Forest 14

Elkins 32, Pottsville 14

Gentry 41, Westville, Ok. 8

Cross County 15, Harrisburg 14

Walnut Ridge 32, Highland 22

Hoxie 14, Trumann 6

Melbourne 34, Bald Knob 14

Rivercrest 47, Manila 12

Lonoke 43, CAC 14

Clinton at Cave City

J.C. Westside at Dover

Harmony Grove Haskell 41, Lake Village 6

Lamar 35, Huntsville 12

Smackover 24, Mayflower 21 4th

Malvern 35, Riverview 0

Waldron 48, Paris 7

Star City 49, Bauxite 14

Glen Rose 38, Crossett 28

DeWitt 28, Barton 16

Rison 31, Dumas 12

Clarendon 40. Helena 14

Monticello 36, Fordyce 28

Stuttgart 31, Warren 28

CLASS 3A

Prescott 47, Bismarck 28

Booneville 36, Dollarway 6

Centerpoint 34, Hackett 32

Mansfield 41, Magazine 6

Perryville 48, Cedarville 18

Horatio 32, Foreman 18 4th

Salem at Earle

Quitman 37, Conway Christian 12

Bigelow 41, Atkins 20

Baptist Prep at Yellville-Summit

Newport 34, Osceola 28

Portageville, Mo. 38, Corning 0

Carlisle at Palestine-Wheatley

Mineral Springs 45, Jessieville 30

Magnet Cove 45, Poyen 22

Mountainburg at Danville

England at Two Rivers

Gurdon 55, Lafayette County 20 4th

Dierks 29, Fouke 27

Camden Harmony Grove 41, Junction City 6

Horatio at Foreman

Bearden at Drew Central

CLASS 2A

Episcopal 47, Decatur 0

Marked Tree 59, Hector 19

Hazen 50, Marianna 8

8-Man

Brinkley 44, Marvell 8

Rector at Marshall

Mountain View 46, Izard Co. Central 20

Spring Hill 38, Parkers Chapel 22

OPENING WITH A LOSS ACROSS THE ATLANTIC MAKES SCOTT FROST'S SEAT AT NEBRASKA REALLY HOT

AUBURN MAKING NEWS FOR WRONG REASONS, MORE MIKE LEACH GEMS

THREE GAMES WORTH OF HOGS FANS' INTEREST IN WEEK 0

WHO GETS STARTING NOD AT CORNER WON'T HAVE MAJOR IMPACT

HOGS CHANGE WEEKEND PRACTICE SCRIPT TO GET AN EXTRA 24 HOURS FOR SOME WALKING WOUNDED

NASCAR GOING ALL IN SPONSORING ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE SPORTS

JEFFERSON SHOULD HAVE HOGS HIGHER THAN AGGIES THIS YEAR

FORMER RAZORBACKS' LINEBACKER GRANT MORGAN MANAGES TO AVOID ANOTHER CUT DAY WITH NFL TEAM

CRAWFORD DROPS HEALTHY 3RD GRADER IN WEIGHT FOR 2022 SEASON

SEC ROUNDUP: BRYCE YOUNG IN DR PEPPER FANSVILLE COMMERCIALS

ALABAMA FANS STRUGGLING WITH WHAT ARKANSAS FANS KNOW SO WELL

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.