Auburn football shocked the college football world for the second time in six weeks on Saturday night, defeating Alabama 30-23 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in the annual Iron Bowl.

With a win like that, it means a coach will have plenty to say regarding the most important win of the season. Head coach Alex Golesh made plenty of remarks about what happened during the contest.

Here are five of those important things that he mentioned in the postgame.

“I think the end-all, I guess, takeaway from the game, the three takeaways, absolutely huge. They didn’t score a point off of our takeaways, absolutely huge.”

Auburn won the turnover margin on Saturday, forcing three Crimson Tide turnovers, while only allowing two of its own. The kicker was that the Tigers allowed zero points off of turnovers.

On the flip side, the program scored 16 points on Alabama when it forced those takeaways.

We saw Auburn take down Georgia and win the turnover margin in that game as well, and the same thing happened in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. When Golesh’s team took care of the football and made the team pay for turning it over, it led to wins.

That will look to be the case in seasons to come.

“To be able to go score that on a throwback, a little tribute there. So, really special night.”

Golesh is talking about tight end Arlis Boardingham’s touchdown catch in the fourth quarter, running a similar play to how Auburn beat Alabama in the last time the Tigers beat the Tide in their own building: in 2010.

The program ran a similar play with quarterback Cam Newton and tight end Phillip Lutzenkirchen to get the go-ahead score in that 2010 game in Tuscaloosa. While many speculated that it took inspiration from that play in the Boardingham touchdown, Golesh confirmed it on Saturday.

Shades of Lutzenkirchen. RIP 43. pic.twitter.com/sTt8T7Dx7Y — Top Tier Auburn (@TopTierAuburn) November 29, 2026

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It was a nice gesture to the late legend.

“I don’t care what anybody else thinks. I really don’t. I respect it, but I don’t care. I don’t think our kids do.”

Golesh is referring to the double-digit underdog that Auburn was entering this game. The same thing was the case against Georgia.

However, it’s not about what the outside noise is saying, and Tigers simply played one play at a time to put the program back on the map following the 2026 regular season. It’s far from over before Golesh’s work is done, though.

We’ve heard constantly that Auburn wants to expect winning games like these. With two of them in its back pocket in the first year of a new head coach, beliefs are becoming reality.

“That was a huge key to the game, and I thought that environment, they forced us to go on silent every first down, certainly every third down, every play in the red zone.”

Many already counted out Auburn’s chances to win this game because of the line of scrimmage. While Alabama’s defensive line has been prone to get to quarterbacks often, the Tigers’ offensive line hasn’t been generous to quarterback Byrum Brown and the run game.

That changed on Saturday, though. The Tigers had to use different ways to snap the ball to total 169 rushing yards and only two sacks in the win. The unit was able to give time for Brown to make plays with either his arm or his legs, which ended up being the difference maker in the Iron Bowl.

Even if Auburn’s offensive line wasn’t the best unit in the country, it had critical benefits in its most important opponents. Now, the Tigers have two top-6 wins on their resume.

“I thought, really this whole month, certainly tonight, we were that. I’m really proud of that.”

Throughout November, Golesh has preached one word to his group: finish.

That fourth-quarter effort embodied that idea as well. Auburn recovered two fumbles in the final 15 minutes, outscoring the Crimson Tide 9-0 to retake the lead and leave Tuscaloosa with a win. Golesh hasn’t taken his foot off the gas all season, and now the Tigers finish the month of November undefeated with one of the highest monthly point totals in the SEC.

Of course, when you ask him, it’s the intended standard. Auburn will look to continue to do so in the bowl game with hopes to have a nine-win season under Golesh in his first season.

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