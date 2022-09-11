Skip to main content

WATCH: Jarquez Hunter punches it in to give Auburn the lead

The sophomore running back keeps binging on touchdowns in 2022

Jarquez Hunter will not - can not - be stopped. 

A week after scoring three touchdowns in a beatdown of the Mercer Bears, Jarquez Hunter is at it again.

Capping off a nine play, 75-yard drive that featured a nice run from Damari Alston, Hunter punched one in from seven yards out to give Auburn their first points of the game (and the lead). 

Anders Carlson made the extra point and Auburn took their first lead of the game, 7-3, over the San Jose State Spartans in what has so far been a sloppy game from Auburn's offense. TJ Finley and Robby Ashford have both thrown interceptions, and Auburn's already been flagged 5 times for 38 yards. 

Stay updated to the minute on our Auburn Tigers vs San Jose State Live Blog.

Stay tuned to Auburn Daily throughout the busy second weekend of college football. We will provide up-to-the-minute highlights, analysis, pictures, and more for everything related to your Auburn Tigers.

The Auburn Tigers are 1-0 after defeating the Mercer Bears in week one

Related stories

How to watch the Auburn football game vs San Jose State

Auburn Daily Roundtable: Week two

Five reasons Auburn will beat San Jose State

Five Reasons Auburn could struggle against San Jose State

Could a two-quarterback system work at Auburn?

Midweek Mailbag: Looking at Auburn's quarterback situation

Auburn football's FPI updates entering week two

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) carries the ball into the endzone from 19 yards out for the first Auburn score during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.
Football

WATCH: Jarquez Hunter punches it in to give Auburn the lead

By Lindsay Crosby
Damari Alston carries the ball against the Mercer defense.
Football

WATCH: Damari Alston pops off for 35 yards

By Lindsay Crosby
Auburn Tigers quarterback Zach Calzada (10) during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Football

Auburn Twitter wants Zach Calzada or Holden Geriner

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn quarterback TJ Finley warms up pregame before Auburn vs Mercer.
Football

WATCH: TJ Finley throws an interception

By Lindsay Crosby
Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) warms up prior to the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Football

WATCH: Robby Ashford throws an INT

By Lindsay Crosby
Sep 10, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Camerun Peoples (6) rushes against Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye (30) in the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn Twitter reacts to the Texas A&M loss

By Andrew Stefaniak
Koy Moore (0)Auburn football practice on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Koy Moore gets the start at WR for Auburn

By Lindsay Crosby
Auburn Tigers mascot Aubie pumps up the crowd during Tiger Walk prior to the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Football

PHOTOS: A look at Tiger Walk before the San Jose State game

By Zac Blackerby