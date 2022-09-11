WATCH: Jarquez Hunter punches it in to give Auburn the lead

Jarquez Hunter will not - can not - be stopped.

A week after scoring three touchdowns in a beatdown of the Mercer Bears, Jarquez Hunter is at it again.

Capping off a nine play, 75-yard drive that featured a nice run from Damari Alston, Hunter punched one in from seven yards out to give Auburn their first points of the game (and the lead).

Anders Carlson made the extra point and Auburn took their first lead of the game, 7-3, over the San Jose State Spartans in what has so far been a sloppy game from Auburn's offense. TJ Finley and Robby Ashford have both thrown interceptions, and Auburn's already been flagged 5 times for 38 yards.

Stay updated to the minute on our Auburn Tigers vs San Jose State Live Blog.

Stay tuned to Auburn Daily throughout the busy second weekend of college football. We will provide up-to-the-minute highlights, analysis, pictures, and more for everything related to your Auburn Tigers.

The Auburn Tigers are 1-0 after defeating the Mercer Bears in week one

Related stories

How to watch the Auburn football game vs San Jose State

Auburn Daily Roundtable: Week two

Five reasons Auburn will beat San Jose State

Five Reasons Auburn could struggle against San Jose State

Could a two-quarterback system work at Auburn?

Midweek Mailbag: Looking at Auburn's quarterback situation

Auburn football's FPI updates entering week two

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch