How to watch, listen to Baylor basketball vs. Tarleton State
After wins over UTRGV and Washington, Baylor is back in action on Friday night. After competing with Big Ten's Washington, the Bears will take on mid-major Tarleton State.
The Texans are 2-2, and lost to both SMU and LSU -- badly -- this season. Baylor is a 25-point favorite entering the game, and Scott Drew has a chance to get some younger talent into the game later in the second half.
The Bears are led by Tennessee transfer Cameron Carr, who is averaging 22 points per game. Tarleton State's leading scorer is Dior Johnson, who averages just over 15 points per game. Rounding out Baylor's scoring, freshman Tounde Yessoufou is second on the team, averaging 18.5 points per game. Cincinnati transfer Dan Skillings is putting up 13.5 points.
The Bears should have a size advantage down low. Although Juslin Bodo Bodo has yet to play, Caden Powell came in and impressed against UW. Baylor is fast and athletic, and if it can get extra help in the paint, the Bears will be a tough team to contend with.
Here's how you can tune into the game.
How to watch
- Day: Friday, November 14
- When: 8:00 p.m. CT
- TV: ESPN+
- Streaming: ESPN+
- Radio: Baylor Sports Media Network
- Where: Foster Pavilion (Waco, TX)
Game Notes
- This is the 11th meeting between the two with BU leading 8-2 in the overall record.
- This is the third time in the past four seasons that the Bears and Texans have met. Prior to 2022, the last matchup was in 1986.
- The Bears defense has shown in their first two games with a nationally 21st adjusted defensive efficiency ranking by KenPom. This is a big improvement for BU compared to last season after its first two games with a ranking of 54th in defense.
- The defense can notably be a direct impact from hiring Ron Sanchez, who helped build one of the nation's premier defensive programs at Virginia.
- Cameron Carr has had a hot start, averaging 22.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 1.5 blocks, 61.9 FG% and 54.5 3FG% through two games.
- KenPom has Carr listed as the second-most impactful player in the country after Week 1.