Baylor Bears in the NBA as the trade deadline looms

The 2025-2026 NBA season is moving full speed ahead with All-Star weekend and the trade deadline both looming as teams are jockeying for positioning in the playoff race. The Baylor Bears are well represented in the Association with seven players on active NBA rosters and one player out for the season with injury. Below is a quick update on how those former Bears are faring with stats updated as of 1/12.

RELATED: Baylor transfer portal tracker: Every player coming in and out of the program in 2026

Keyonte George (Point Guard, Utah Jazz)

Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The third-year guard has become one of the young stars in the league and continues to earn high praise from the biggest names in the sport. After a five-point dud on Saturday, George bounced back with a massive 32-point effort on Monday night versus the Cavaliers. For the season, George is averaging 23.8 points, 6.9 assists, 4.2 rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes per game.

VJ Edgecombe (Shooting Guard, Philadelphia 76ers)

Edgecombe continues to show off his versatile game by stuffing the stat sheet in multiple facets of the game. On Monday night, Edgecombe won the battle against a fellow top-10 pick from the '25 draft with 15 points, eight assists, two rebounds and a steal. For the season, Edgecombe is averaging 16.1 points (third amongst rookies), 5.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists (second amongst rookies) and 1.6 steals (leads all rookies) across 36 minutes per game (leads all rookies).

Royce O’Neale (Small Forward, Phoenix Suns)

The elder statesman of the Baylor alumni in the NBA is having a career year at 32 years old as he is averaging a career-high 42.4% from the three-point line. O’Neale’s 115 threes through 39 games has put him on pace to break the Suns franchise record for most made threes by a player in a single season. For the season, O’Neale is averaging 10.5 points (career high), 5.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals across 29 minutes per game.

Davion Mitchell (Point Guard, Miami Heat)

Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Mitchell has upped his game to another level at South Beach and stands as one of the best passers in the game. Mitchell notched an impressive double-double (13 points, 10 assists) against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. For the season, Mitchell is averaging 9.1 points, 7.3 assists (ninth in the NBA), 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 29 minutes per game.

Ja’Kobe Walter (Shooting Guard, Toronto Raptors)

Walter notched a season-high 19 points last Friday versus the Celtics, which continues his roller coaster ride of inconsistency. Unfortunately, Walter suffered a hip pointer after five minutes versus the 76ers on Sunday and missed the rematch with Philadelphia on Monday. For the season, Walter is averaging 6.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and .9 steals across 17 minutes per game.

Yves Missi (Center, New Orleans Pelicans)

Missi has become an impressive enforcer in the paint and does a lot of dirty work coming off the bench for the Pelicans. Nobody can deny his rebounding prowess, but until he can improve his game on offense, Missi will continue to be the big man off the bench. For the season, Missi is averaging 5.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks across 17 minutes per game.

Jeremy Sochan (Power Forward, San Antonio Spurs)

The Spurs seem to have made it clear that Sochan does not fit into their future and could be traded before the deadline on February 5th. Sochan received a bit of run last week with 25 minutes combined versus the Grizzlies and Lakers, but he was a healthy DNP on Sunday and Tuesday. For the season, Sochan is averaging 4.7 points, three rebounds and 1.2 assists across 14 minutes per game.

Taurean Prince (Small Forward, Milwaukee Bucks)

Before suffering a season-ending neck injury in November, Prince was averaging 6.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes per game.

RayJ Dennis (Point Guard, Atlanta Hawks)

Dennis signed a two-way contract with the Hawks on New Year’s Eve but was immediately sent to the G-League to play for the College Park Skyhawks. In five games (five starts) with the Skyhawks, Dennis is averaging 19.8 points, 8.6 assists and two steals across 33 minutes per game.

More From Baylor On SI