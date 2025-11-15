The Utah Jazz could have a potential contender on their roster who could take home this year's Most Improved Player award at season's end.

That's third-year guard Keyonte George, who, through the first three weeks of the new NBA campaign, has gotten off to a fiery start in the Jazz's backcourt—so much so that he's now crept into the top ten of betting odds to land the award.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Keyonte George is currently tied with the 10th-highest odds to secure this year's Most Improved Player at +3500–– filling in with the same chances as Detroit Pistons wing Ausar Thompson, and Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis.

it's an inspiring start to the season for George, and if able to keep up a similar line of production for the rest of the season, the Jazz guard could have a real case of having one of the bigger and best jumps amongst the entire NBA.

What's Working for Keyonte George?

Nov 3, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) reacts during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

George has proven to be a much more polished player on both ends of the floor in his initial sample size.

Through 12 games on the year, George is averaging 21.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.1 assists on 41.8% shooting from the field and 27.3% from three.

George has been one of three players in the Jazz's rotation to have started each game of the season thus far next to Lauri Markkanen and Svi Mykhailiuk, and in the process, has posted career-bests in all five major stat categories.

Offensively, George has been a productive playmaker and starting point guard, showing increased vision and efficiency as a passer, while also continuing to show his upside as a force who can drive and bring pressure on the rim effectively.

Can't say enough good things about Keyonte George's start to the season



He had 19-7-6 last night vs the Hawks, and a big stretch in the 3rd quarter that cut the lead down and helped the Jazz get the lead



He should be towards the top of the list on MIP watch pic.twitter.com/G4Nsjw3mnW — Jazz Lead (@JazzLead) November 14, 2025

Shooting percentage-wise, there's still room for growth to truly maximize George's ceiling, but the budding traits are to make George look like a certified starting piece of this Jazz lineup for the foreseeable future.

Defensively, George has shown upside and improvement as well. After finishing his past two seasons as one of the lesser defenders amongst the NBA, the Jazz guard has shown a clear priority to have a stronger impact on that side of the ball— being consistently aggressive, utilizing his length and averaging nearly a steal a night in the process.

Will such improvements lead to George being the premier name to be dubbed the Most Improved Player of this season? That remains to be seen.

The race is certainly crowded with a lot of talented names, and for George specifically, could be restricted by the overall team success the Jazz are projected to rattle off as the season goes on, and could be overtaken by those impacting winning basketball on a more consistent basis.

It's not often 20-25-win teams win many awards besides Rookie of the Year, even if George continues to average career-bests in all five stat categories.

Regardless, though, George certainly won't be backing down from trying to keep the hot start flowing further into the season. The longer he can, the better he'll make this Jazz rebuild look for the long haul.

