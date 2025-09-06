My best bet for Baylor at SMU in Week 2
Weekly Disclaimer: Football is the most exciting sport to watch, in my opinion, and putting a few dollars on it ramps up the excitement. In this weekly article, I'll give out some ideas for bets to make viewing more fun. I'm not claiming to be a betting savant, but I will be researching and putting in work to come up with my selections. With that being said - if you tail my picks, please do so responsibly.
For those of us who had "Josh Cameron OVER 54.5 Receiving Yards" - what a brutal way to start the season! Cameron finished with 54 yards on only 2 receptions, and both catches were for 27 yards. He did not get the volume I was expecting, but when Cameron did get the ball, he showed why I liked his over. Cameron was shifty and broke tackles, with the majority of his yards coming after the catch. I fully expect Cameron to get his over this week, just to rub it in more.
This week, my best bet is Kole Wilson OVER 45.5 Receiving Yards (-114 on FanDuel). Wilson led Baylor in receiving last week with 134 yards. Wilson was targeted early and often. This low of a number means the sportsbooks are not putting much stock into Wilson's big game last week. However, I disagree. It felt like there was some serious chemistry and trust between Wilson and Baylor QB, Sawyer Robertson. I also expect another high-scoring game this week, which leads to more opportunities for Wilson to go over.
I also considered taking overs on Michael Trigg's props. Trigg was very involved in the passing game last week, with 7 receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown. I expect Trigg to be a big part of the Offense again this week, but the numbers on his props were just a little too high for me to see value.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
Staff predictions: Baylor's big matchup against SMU on the road
3 predictions for Baylor vs SMU
Baylor Football: Behind Enemy Lines with the SMU Mustangs
Fox's Joel Klatt makes decisive pick between Baylor vs. SMU for Saturday
Three keys to a Baylor win over SMU
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI