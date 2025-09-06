Inside The Bears

My best bet for Baylor at SMU in Week 2

Expecting another solid performance from this Baylor Wide Receiver

Dan Hochstein

Weekly Disclaimer: Football is the most exciting sport to watch, in my opinion, and putting a few dollars on it ramps up the excitement. In this weekly article, I'll give out some ideas for bets to make viewing more fun. I'm not claiming to be a betting savant, but I will be researching and putting in work to come up with my selections. With that being said - if you tail my picks, please do so responsibly.

For those of us who had "Josh Cameron OVER 54.5 Receiving Yards" - what a brutal way to start the season! Cameron finished with 54 yards on only 2 receptions, and both catches were for 27 yards. He did not get the volume I was expecting, but when Cameron did get the ball, he showed why I liked his over. Cameron was shifty and broke tackles, with the majority of his yards coming after the catch. I fully expect Cameron to get his over this week, just to rub it in more.

This week, my best bet is Kole Wilson OVER 45.5 Receiving Yards (-114 on FanDuel). Wilson led Baylor in receiving last week with 134 yards. Wilson was targeted early and often. This low of a number means the sportsbooks are not putting much stock into Wilson's big game last week. However, I disagree. It felt like there was some serious chemistry and trust between Wilson and Baylor QB, Sawyer Robertson. I also expect another high-scoring game this week, which leads to more opportunities for Wilson to go over.

I also considered taking overs on Michael Trigg's props. Trigg was very involved in the passing game last week, with 7 receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown. I expect Trigg to be a big part of the Offense again this week, but the numbers on his props were just a little too high for me to see value.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

DAN HOCHSTEIN

Dan is a contributor for Baylor Bears On SI. He is a doting husband, and fun-loving father of 6. Dan created a sports podcast and blog with a friend in 2012, where we toured MLB ballparks and talked about our experiences at the games. Dan has a deep love for sports and storytelling; and is getting back into the Sports Media world.

