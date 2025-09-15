2 Baylor Bears earn spot on National Team of the Week after Week 3 win vs. Samford
It was a terrific performance from Baylor this past weekend against Samford. While the Bears' offense didn't score as many points as some expected them to, the Baylor defense had its best performance of the year. Following a 42-7 win over the Bulldogs, Baylor moved to 2-1 on the year with Big 12 play starting this weekend.
Following Week 3, Pro Football Focus named its National Team of the Week and two Bears made the list. On offense, backup center Kolton Sieracki was superb and made the list. On the defensive side of the ball, DB LeVar Thornton Jr. was listed as the 'flex' player.
According to PFF, Sieracki was the highest-graded player on Baylor this past Saturday, with a 85.5 grade. He started in place of veteran Coleton Price, who was injured in Week 2 against SMU. As far as Thornton, he had a 86.9 grade and was No. 2 on the Bears' defense behind DJ Coleman. Thornton had just one tackle in the game, but he also had a big-time interception, along with a pass breakup.
Big 12 Team of the Week
Along with naming a National Team of the Week, PFF also named its Big 12 Team of the Week. Five Bears saw their names on the list, including both Sieracki and Thornton. Joining those two were LG Ryan Lengyel, RT Kaden Sieracki, and S DJ Coleman.
Kaden Sieracki, the brother of Kolton, graded out with a 76.2 grade. Where as Lengyel had a 70.1 PFF grade following the win over Samford. On the defensive side of the ball, Coleman led all Baylor players with a 88.3 grade. In the game, Coleman had one tackle, one TFL, one PBU, one QB hurry, and one forced fumble.
Baylor will hope to continue its sharp play this weekend when the Bears host Arizona State for another primetime game. Baylor will take on the Sun Devils for a 6:30 p.m. CT kick that will air on FOX.
