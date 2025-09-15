Inside The Bears

Baylor, Oklahoma State Week 5 game time, channel revealed

The Baylor Bears will be facing the Cowboys in a Week 5 tilt.

Baylor football will be hosting Arizona State this weekend for a 6:30 p.m. CT tilt, in Week 5, the Bears hit the road for Oklahoma State. On Monday, it was revealed that Baylor and the Cowboys are scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. CT game that will be aired on ESPN 2.

Baylor is 17-20 all-time against OSU. But the Bears came out on top last season in Waco. Baylor defeated Oklahoma State 38-28, in a game where Sawyer Robertson threw for 222 yards and three scores. RB Dawson Pendergrass ran for 142 yards and a score.

This season, Baylor has started off the year with a 2-1 record, while OSU is struggling. The Cowboys are 1-1, and came off of a 69-3 loss against Oregon two weeks ago. It appears Mike Gundy has an offensive issue on his hands and Baylor has a real chance to walk into Stillwater and pull off a big victory.

Baylor football will kickoff with Oklahoma State on Sept. 27 in Stillwater, Okla., at 2:30 p.m. with a broadcast live on ESPN2 and the Baylor Sports Media Network, it was announced on Monday afternoon by the Big 12 Conference office. 

Baylor (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) will host defending league champion Arizona State (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday at McLane Stadium to open conference play, before venturing to face OSU. OSU leads the all-time series with the bears, 23-20, including a 14-7 mark in games played in Stillwater.

The Bears have won two of the last three meetings, including the 2021 Big 12 Championship in Arlington, Texas, and a 38-28 win in Waco last year. 

