Sawyer Robertson falls in new CBS Sports power rankings
The latest of the 50 best quarterbacks in college football is out and, according to David Cobb of CBS Sports, one gunslinger in particular has dropped a couple of notches.
A top ten quarterback
Baylor’s Sawyer Robertson is still ranked among the 10 best QBs in college football, as he should be, but he has moved down from No. 8 last week to No. 10 this week.
Robertson is the leading passer in the FBS, eclipsing 2,000 yards through six games. He has thrown more TD passes (19) than any collegiate passer. In addition, Robertson leads the nation with 343 yards passing per contest.
Robertson threw for 345 yards, two TDs and one INT in the win over Kansas State. Robertson led the Bears to two straight victories prior to the much-needed bye week.
Robertson and the Bears face off against two other members of the top 50 quarterbacks on the road in consecutive weeks, beginning Saturday in Fort Worth, TX.
Familiar foe
TCU Horned Frogs signal-caller Josh Hoover (#16 on the list) has helped lead TCU to a 4-2 record and has thrown for 1,893 yards, 18 TDs and six INTs. He has completed 64.7 percent of his passes.
However, Robertson could and should have a field day on Saturday when you consider that the Horned Frogs are one of the worst teams (101st out of 136 teams) in college football defending the pass. They allow 240 yards per game through the air.
The following week, Robertson will lead the Bears into the “Queen City” of Cincinnati to take on the Bearcats, currently ranked 24th in this week’s Associated Press (AP) Top 25 Football Poll.
The Bearcats are led by QB Brendan Sorsby, who is ranked one spot above Robertson at No. 9 in the power rankings. Winners of five straight since a week one loss to Nebraska, Sorsby has thrown 14 touchdowns and just one INT over that stretch. In addition, Sorsby has rushed for five scores.
But Cincinnati is even worse in passing defense, ranked at No. 120 in the FBS. That bodes well for Robertson and the Bears.
A formidable unit
Robertson and his favorite targets of wide receivers Josh Cameron, Kobe Prentice and tight end Michael Trigg, are stellar at the skill positions. They have combined for 13 touchdowns on the season. TCU and Cincinnati will be challenged early and often by Robertson’s aerial prowess.
Make no mistake, Robertson has some green and golden opportunities these next two weeks to put some checkmarks in the win column. In addition, he can post some big numbers that will help him rise to the top of the quarterback power rankings.