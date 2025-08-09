Baylor ahead of Big 12 foe Texas Tech, behind Tennessee in ESPN analyst's top-25 poll
The AP Top 25 poll will come out on Monday, and analysts are thinking about what the initial poll may look like. Recently, the Coaches Poll came out, and Texas, Ohio State, and Penn State topped the list. But that doesn't mean the media will view things the same as the coaches.
ESPN's Greg McElroy recently predicted the top 25 on his podcast. The former Alabama QB and current ESPN commentator had a few different view points -- like his No. 1 team. McElory picked Clemson as his preseason No. 1 team, and didn't have the Buckeyes in his top five.
Here was McElroy's top 25:
1. Clemson
2. Penn State
3. Notre Dame
4. Texas
5. Alabama
6. Georgia
7. LSU
8. Ohio State
9. Oregon
10. Miami (FL)
11. USC
12. Arizona State
13. Texas A&M
14. Michigan
15. Oklahoma
16. Florida
17. Ole Miss
18. Indiana
19. Utah
20. Auburn
21. Tennessee
22. Illinois
23. Baylor
24. Texas Tech
25. Washington
McElroy has Baylor ranked
While the coaches don't currently view Baylor as a top-25 team -- analysts do. McElroy is now the second major analyst to rank the Bears in his preseason top-25, like Joel Klatt.
Baylor returns four starting offensive linemen, and star QB Sawyer Robertson. Add in dynamic RB Bryson Washington, and playmakers Josh Camero, Ashtyn Hawkins, and Michael Trigg -- the Bears could be tough to stop in 2025. But Baylor will go as far as its defense takes it. The Bears will need better play this year from the secondary if they hope to stop some of the best QB play in the Big 12 Conference.
Here's what Klatt recently had to say about Baylor:
“All right. Next for me is Baylor at 23. So Baylor finished the year on a high note," Klatt began on his podcast. "Regular season, six straight wins. Now, they did lose in that bowl game to LSU, but they found something at the quarterback position for Dave Aranda. Sawyer Robertson broke out last year.
"Over 3,000 yards thrown the football. Now, they've got Bryson Washington to go with them at running back. I think they might have the best running back quarterback duo in the conference. Washington ran for over 1,000 yards as a freshman. And I think the defense should improve. Here's what's interesting for me about Dave Aranda.
"You would think that his defense would lead the way. Last year, that wasn't the case. The offense had to carry this team. He's back to calling the defense a place for the second year in a row. And I expect them to turn around on that side of the football. Intriguing opening game.”
