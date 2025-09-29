FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets for Bengals vs. Broncos
Cincinnati’s offense has struggled to find answers without Joe Burrow, and now the Bengals head into one of the toughest environments in football at Mile High. Denver’s defense has thrived at home, setting the stage for a grind-it-out Monday Night Football battle.
The FanDuel promo code is spotlighting the matchup with one of the top sportsbook promos of the week — a $5 first bet can return $300 in bonus bets if your pick comes through.
How the FanDuel promo code works for Bengals vs. Broncos
No need to hunt for a FanDuel promo code for this Bengals vs. Broncos showdown, as a specific code is not needed; just a minimum $5 deposit and wager. Remember, the $300 bonus is awarded only if your first bet wins. Bonus bets are credited within 72 hours, expire in seven days, and have a 1x playthrough requirement. For example, a $10 bonus bet at +100 odds returns $10 in winnings, not $20, since the bonus bet stake is not included.
Here are the most important FanDuel Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- You must bet a minimum of $5.
- Your first bet must win to receive $300 in bonus bets.
- Bonus bets are delivered within 72 hours of your winning bet settling.
- Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after issuance.
- 1x playthrough required before withdrawing winnings.
- Bonus bet stake is not returned with winnings.
Since you only receive the $300 bonus if your first bet wins, consider placing your initial $5 wager on a heavy favorite in Bengals vs. Broncos, like an alternate spread. This gives you the best chance at getting the bonus.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your Bengals vs. Broncos FanDuel promo code offer
Getting started with the FanDuel welcome offer is simple, and you can use your qualifying wager on Bengals vs. Broncos or any other sports market. Here’s how to claim your bonus:
- Download the app: To claim the bonus, you'll need to get the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Register: Create a FanDuel account with your personal information and verify your identity.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $5.
- Make a bet: Place your first $5 wager on any sports market (including Bengals vs. Broncos).
- Receive bonus bets: If your first bet wins, you'll receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
For more details on the user experience, promotions, and more, see our full FanDuel review.
FanDuel promo offers for existing users
If you want to get even more out of this Monday Night Football clash, you can claim these promos, and more, which are available to all users:
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
- NFL Play Your Way: Adjust lines, make custom player props, and get instant odds when you create unique bets you’ll only find at FanDuel.
Compare Bengals vs. Broncos offers from other sportsbooks
Take a look to see how FanDuel stacks up against the competition, and claim any of the other offers listed below.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.